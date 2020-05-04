May the Fourth 2020: Star Wars Day Deals & Exclusives List

Each year on May the Fourth, fans celebrate Star Wars day, and companies often get in on the action by offering deals on Star Wars merchandise and other products.

The holiday celebrated is a pun on the phrase “May the force be with you,” and it was started by fans but is now embraced by Lucasfilm and Disney, leading to celebrations both official and unofficial throughout the day.

Here are some deals and exclusives for May the Fourth 2020:

Own The Entire Skywalker Saga For $79

The Skywalker Saga officially finished up last year with Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’s release. Now, there are deals to own all 9 movies digitally or physically for a fraction of the price.

Right now, on the Google Play Store, the bundle of 4k versions of all 9 movies is $79. It was originally listed as $169. Each individual movie on Google Play is also selling for half off if you’d rather pick just a few of them up.

Each film is also on Digital via Amazon for just $10 a piece right now.

For a physical copy of all of the movies, Best Buy is selling a deluxe box set for $249.99.

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Day Deals

There will likely be plenty of Lego Star Wars deals, as the sets are often on sale. Starting on May 1 and ending on Star Wars day, all Lego Star Wars purchases over $75 get a free exclusive Death Star II Battle scene set complete with an A-wing and TIE intercepted. Lego VIP members also earn double VIP points on purchases made during the time period.

The Star Wars A-Wing has also landed, as the new A-Wing Starfighter joined the Ultimate Collector series via Lego.

‘Star Wars’ Video Game Deals

There are a ton of video game deals especially for Star Wars Day, so just about any game you’ve wanted to get may be discounted for at least one day.

PC Games:

PS4:

Xbox One:

Nintendo Switch:

GameStop is offering daily Star Wars deals up to 50 percent off from May 1 through May 9.

More ‘Star Wars’ Day Deals

Target is selling much of its Star Wars toys and clothing for 20 percent off on May 4, but the sale is online only.

Her Universe is offering 30 percent off all Star Wars apparel including the brand-new Clone Wars-inspired line. Offer is valid on May 4.

Hot Topic is offering a discount of 30 percent off Star Wars Merch.

Fathead is selling Star Wars decals for 30 percent off May 4-10 with promocode MAY4BWU, Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all Star Wars products on May 4 with promo code SHPSWFREE and Slideshow is offering up to $100 discounts on premium collectibles on May 4.

FanWraps is offering 20 percent off all Star Wars products from May 4 to 8, Otterbox is offering 15 percent off all Star Wars cases on May 4 and York Wallcoverings is offering 20 percent off all Star Wars wall decals purchased from May 4 through May 11.

Disney Lucasfilm Press is also offering the eBook for Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow for free from May 1 to May 8.

