Memorial Day Weekend TV Specials & Marathons 2020

If you’re stuck at home this Memorial Day, never fear — between streaming services and regular TV programming, there are oodles of things to keep you occupied all weekend, from marathons to classic shows like Roseanne, The Simpsons, and The Office, to CBS showing Titanic in its entirety, to a marathon of World War II movies on TCM. There is also the National Memorial Day Concert, which is being held virtually for the first time. Host Joe Mantegna told WTOP that he’s really looking forward to the new format this year.

“It’s actually going to be a very special kind of a show this year that I’m actually looking forward to because this is the first time I’ll be able to see it,” Mantegna said. “This will be my 19th year … Performances are going to be done by artists in their homes … It’s going to include some of the best segments that we’ve had for close to 30 years.”

The show will open with Christopher Jackson singing the National Anthem. There will also be remote performances from Cynthia Erivo, Trace Adkins, Renee Fleming, CeCe Winans, Kelli O’Hara, Mary McCormack, and the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO).

Below are some of the best TV programs Memorial Day weekend has to offer this year. All times Eastern.

Saturday, May 23

Bravo: Below Deck marathon, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Office marathon, 9 a.m. to midnight

E!: Sex and the City marathon, midnight to midnight

POP: Beverly Hills, 90210 marathon, midnight to noon

Syfy: Harry Potter movie marathon, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TCM: World War II movie marathon, 6 a.m. to midnight

TVLand: Roseanne marathon, midnight to 10 p.m.

USA: Chicago P.D. marathon 9 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, May 24

CBS: Titanic, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Office marathon, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E!: Sex and the City marathon, midnight to midnight

FXX: The Simpsons marathon, noon to midnight

History: WWII in HD marathon, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PBS: National Memorial Day concert, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Syfy: Harry Potter movie marathon, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TCM: World War II movie marathon, midnight to midnight

TVLand: The Goldbergs marathon, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USA: Law & Order: SVU marathon, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, May 25

AMC: Saving Private Ryan, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BBC America: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine marathon, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Star Trek: The Next Generation marathon, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day

Bravo: Below Deck Sailing Yacht marathon, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Office marathon, 9 a.m. to midnight

E!: Botched marathon, 3 a.m. to midnight

FXX: The Simpsons marathon, 9 a.m. to midnight

HBO2: The Pacific marathon, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

History: Vietnam in HD marathon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., then the premiere of the Grant miniseries at 9 p.m.

Lifetime: The premiere of the I Was Lorena Bobbitt movie at 8 p.m.

NBC: The season two premiere of The Titan Games at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of Songland starring Boyz II Men

Syfy: Harry Potter movie marathon, 11:30 a.m. to midnight

TLC: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days marathon, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TNT: DC Universe superhero movie marathon, noon to 11 p.m.

truTV: Impractical Jokers marathon, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

USA: Chicago P.D. marathon, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WGN: M*A*S*H marathon, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

