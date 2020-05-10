Mother’s Day Cards & Quotes for Single Moms 2020

To celebrate single moms this Mother’s Day, here are quotes by and for single moms to honor the sacrifices, determination, and love of these women every single day. These quotes can inspire a thoughtful card or even just a flash of recognition.

Here are 21 quotes for single moms on Mother’s Day:

“Just because I am a single mother doesn’t mean I cannot be a success.” -Yvonne Kaloki

“When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself.” -Michelle Williams

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” -Barbara Kingsolver

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could… When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny, and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.” -Sophia Vergara

“She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” -Mandy Hale

“I have a great career, and I have my daughter. So what I don’t have is not as important to me as what I do have.” -Padma Lakshmi

“I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way.” -Solange Knowles

“What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” -Roma Downey

“I don’t try to sugarcoat things. I’ll say, ‘I’m doing the best I can.’ I like cooking, I like presenting. I like it to be an experience and [my kids] help me with it, but if they want something after that, I’ll be like, ‘Look, I’m placing a meal out for you like a king. I can’t do everything. I’m going to have to be the okay mom.'” -Kate Hudson

“The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don’t feel as if I need a man.” -Diane Keaton

“I would say to any single parent currently feeling the weight of stereotype or stigmatization that I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life.” -J.K. Rowling

“Single moms: You are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true superwoman. Wear your cape proudly.” -Mandy Hale

“I’ve had to learn to release myself from mom guilt at least a couple time a day… I’m also learning to feel better about asking for help, whether it’s from family or hiring help. It’s not profound, but I love my career and I don’t want to make myself feel bad about pursuing both.” -Mindy Kaling

“My life is so full. It’s not like, ‘Aww, I wish I had a man.’ After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, ‘I’d rather be at home sleeping, or watching TV, or hanging out with my kid.'” -January Jones

“I know it’s hard being a single parent, but I’d rather do it by myself than with someone who doesn’t want to.” -Anonymous

“Being raised by a single mother, I learned to appreciate and value independent women.” -Kenny Conley

“Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride.” -Unknown

“Even the President of the United States – four of them, in fact – were raised by single mothers… Nevertheless, mention that you’re a single mom, and all-too-many of us still have to cut through a thick, gristly layer of stigma before we’re given our proper due.” -Taraji P. Henson

“I think moms, single or not, put a lot of pressure on ourselves trying to balance it all. It’s never going to be perfectly balanced – the sooner you know this, the sooner you can relieve some of the pressure you put on yourself.” – Denise Richards

“I’m a single parent. What’s your superpower?” -Unknown

“I don’t think you necessarily have to be part of a traditional nuclear family to be a good mother.” -Mary-Louise Parker