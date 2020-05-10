Best Mother’s Day Riddles & Answers 2020

Happy Mother’s Day 2020! Since many of us are still shut in due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a great day to find some fun Mother’s Day riddles and share them online or with your family.

Note that we will be sharing the answers to the riddle immediately after each riddle. This is so you can share your favorites on social media.

Best Mother’s Day Riddles

The best Mother’s Day riddles are tricky riddles about moms. Here’s a selection you might want to share today.

A mother gave birth to twin boys, but they were born in different years and on different days. And no, they are not part of two sets. How is this possible?

Are you ready for the answer?

The answer is that one was born on December 31 at 11:59 p.m. and the other was born on January 1 at 12 a.m., according to Conservamom.

Here’s another riddle.

A mother has 6 girls and each of them has a brother. How many children are there?

Are you ready for the answer?

The answer is 7 because each girl has the same brother.

Then there’s a viral riddle that was very popular in 2017:

If Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother, what am I to Teresa? a.) Grandmother

b.) Mother

c.) Daughter

d.) Granddaughter

e.) I am Teresa

Ready for the answer?

The answer, according to Buzzfeed, is c, daughter. This is because you have to read the first part closely. “My daughter’s mother” is a complicated way of saying “me.” So the question should read: “If Teresa’s daughter is me, what am I to Teresa?” This would be Teresa’s daughter.

The next riddle is more nature-focused.

A cloud was my mother, the wind is my father, my son is the cool stream, and my daughter is the fruit of the land. A rainbow is my bed, the earth my final resting place. What am I?

Are you ready for the answer?

The answer is Rain, according to Braingle.

Here’s another riddle about moms, this one isn’t quite so family-friendly. It’s shared here.

A mother is 21 years older than her child. In exactly 6 years from now, the mother will be exactly 5 times as old as the child. Where’s the father?

Ready for the answer?

The father is on top of the mother (or some other version of that), according to this Quora discussion. That’s because when you do all the algebra, you’ll discover that the child’s current age has to be -9 months, meaning the child was just now conceived. That’s why it makes any sense at all that we would know where the father is in the context of this riddle. You can see the full math on the Quora discussion here. There’s a funny side conversation about how artificial insemination would throw the whole riddle off, so beware that if you share this riddle, you might get some people arguing for that angle.

Here’s another one:

Someone’s mother has 4 sons, North, West, and South. What is the name of the fourth son?

Ready for the answer?

The answer is Someone, of course! It’s a trick to make you think that Someone isn’t an actual name. You’re supposed to be misled into thinking the name is East. But it’s actually Someone.

A similar one goes like this:

Riddle me this…. Penny has 5 children.

The 1st kid is named January.

2nd kid is February.

Her 3rd is called March.

4th is April.

What is the name of the 5th.

Ready for the answer?

The answer is that Penny’s fifth child is named “What.”

And of course, if you don’t want to stump anyone, there’s always this really simple riddle that’s easy to answer:

Every year on the second Sunday in May, we set aside time on this special day. Who do we show appreciation for on this day?

Obviously, the answer to this one is Mother’s Day!

