Orlando Bloom Talks Pushing Back Wedding Date to Katy Perry

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom had to postpone their wedding date due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Their first child is due sometime this summer.

In early March, Bloom spoke with Fox News, revealing that they thought they may have to push back their wedding date, though he had no other details at the time. Prior to the pandemic, the two had set two separate wedding dates and had been planning the nuptials for over a year.

“I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” Bloom said at the time.

Their Wedding Date Was Originally Scheduled For Spring 2020

If the global coronavirus pandemic hadn’t hit at the time it did, then Perry and Bloom would likely already be married, as sources told US Magazine that the wedding would take place in April 2020.

The couple was planning one local wedding party and one that would have been a destination celebration. Sources told Page Six that they were planning to have an additional wedding ceremony in June in Japan.

In a recent Facebook Live, Perry comforted a bride who said she also had to postpone her wedding and who revealed that she was having “a really hard time staying positive.”

“It’s okay to feel all the feelings,” Perry told the fan. “I’ve had to reschedule many plans.”

Perry Isn’t Sure She’ll Have a Baby Shower

Perry has been open about her struggles with staying positive while going through her first pregnancy during a global health crisis. She said she was disappointed that she wouldn’t be able to have a baby shower or babymoon.

“And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

She previously shared that she was grateful she wasn’t giving birth early on during the quarantine, though she is grateful for her health and the health of her baby. She was also grateful for having time to spend with family before her baby’s arrival.

“Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I’m used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we’ve laid a new foundation with our family, there’s a bond that’s even stronger,” she said. “We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond we created.”

Perry first announced her pregnancy during the music video for her single “Never Worn White.” In the video, she’s seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to IG Live to confirm that she was pregnant and due in the summer.

Perry tweeted about the reveal after releasing the music video. She wrote, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore” and “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

Perry and Bloom have revealed they’re having a girl.

