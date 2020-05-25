Are Pharmacies & Hospitals Open on Memorial Day 2020?

Do hospitals close on Memorial Day? If you need to find a pharmacy near you, are pharmacies even open today?

As many are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it may comfort you to know that hospitals are always open. They are not closed for the holiday. As for pharmacies, when it comes to the bigger chains, many are open but are operating on limited hours. However, there are a bunch that will remain closed on Memorial Day 2020. Read on below for the information you may need when trying to find a pharmacy open on Memorial Day.

Albertson’s Pharmacy

An Albertson’s Pharmacy in Emmett, Idaho stated that their pharmacy is closed on Memorial Day, so you may have difficulty getting a prescription filled at Albertson’s locations.

Costco Pharmacy Hours on Memorial Day

According to the official Coscto website, all Costco stores are closed on Memorial Day. Therefore, their pharmacies will also be closed. Costco Business Centers are also closed. Their website states, “Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, delivery of your order may be delayed. In that case, you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

Is CVS Open on Memorial Day?

A Flemington, New Jersey location confirmed that they are closed on Memorial Day. However, when calling a location in a high-traffic area such as Times Square on Broadway in New York City, a representative stated that they “will be operating on abbreviated hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET” on Memorial Day. Only select CVS pharmacies will be open for the holiday and may be running on limited hours.

H-E-B Pharmacy

A Weslaco, Texas location confirmed that pharmacies will be open in H-E-B stores, though they may not be running on the usual pharmacy hours.

Is Publix Pharmacy Open on Memorial Day?

A Lakeland, Florida location was asked by Heavy if all Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day and a representative confirmed, “Yes.” When contacting a location in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, a pharmacy associate said that the pharmacy is closed, though the store itself is open. So, those wanting to pick up groceries are still able to shop in Publix grocery stores on Memorial Day.

Rite Aid Pharmacies

Many Rite Aid locations are open 24 hours, though pharmacies inside your local Rite Aid may differ in their hours on Memorial Day, depending on location. This was confirmed by a location in Brooklyn, New York who stated that their pharmacy will be open for the holiday but their pharmacy is not 24/7. A New Hope, Pennsylvania store also confirmed that Rite Aid would be open on Memorial Day Monday.

What Time Does Shoprite Pharmacy Close Today?

Shoprite grocery stores are open on Memorial Day and those with pharmacies open inside the stores may have shortened pharmacy hours, as confirmed by a pharmacist at a Shoprite in Hillsborough, New Jersey, who said that their pharmacy is only open on Memorial Day until 2 p.m. local time.

Stop & Shop Pharmacy

Stop & Shop pharmacies will be open on Memorial Day this year but may be operating on limited hours. When calling the pharmacy at a specific location, there is an automated response with the store hours for Memorial Day Monday.

Is Walgreens Open on Memorial Day?

Most Walgreens pharmacies will be closed for Memorial Day. And, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores are operating on different hours. In a statement released by Walgreens, it explains, “Most Walgreens locations, including 24-hour stores, will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (local times) during weekdays until further notice. These store hours will also apply to weekends, while pharmacy hours on weekends will largely remain the same. For stores with shorter operating hours than 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., customers and patients should visit our store locator for specific store and pharmacy hours. For Walgreens locations with a 24-hour drive-thru pharmacy, while the front of store will close at 9 p.m., the pharmacy drive-thru will remain open, as it always has, for 24 hours to assist customers and patients with their prescriptions. Pickup of other select products will also be available at drive-thru.”

Is Walmart Pharmacy Closed on Memorial Day?

Walmart stores are open while their pharmacies may not run on the same hours as the store does as a whole. When speaking with a pharmacy representative from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, they stated that although the pharmacies may vary in hours, they are open every day.

Wegmans Pharmacies

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hours for Wegmans pharmacies have changed. When it comes to the Memorial Day holiday, pharmacies inside Wegmans grocery stores are open but are shortened. Most pharmacy locations inside Wegmans stores will be 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. local time on Monday, May 25, 2020.

READ NEXT: Hooters’ Memorial Day 2020 Specials & Details

