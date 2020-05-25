Pizza Delivery on Memorial Day 2020: Who is Open & Delivering?

If you’re looking for a quick snack or a slice of pizza in between Memorial Day cookouts, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza has you covered. Both popular pizza chains will be open for take out and delivery on Monday, May 25, so if you don’t have your meals planned for the day and are looking for some last-minute dining options, look no further.

Since pizza restaurants typically do big business during holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Pizza Hut and Domino’s often remain open in order to accommodate the high demand of people ordering out. Although both pizza restaurants are open on Memorial Day this year, hours of operation may vary or be limited depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Domino’s is usually open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Also, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Domino’s hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

Pizza Hut & Domino’s Remain Open on Most Holidays, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas

Considering most people are still in self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants that offer take out are currently in delivery overdrive, and since they’re doing such big business right now, it wouldn’t make sense to close down and risk losing out on the big sales they often bring in on holiday weekends.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

However, the holiday schedule for both chains varies by location, so we always recommend calling your local restaurant to be sure of the hours. As most Pizza Hut and Domino’s restaurants are chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the owner, so the hours may change depending on where you live.

Both Chains Offer ‘No Contact Delivery’ in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

If you’re craving a ready-made pizza but still have concerns about making contact with the delivery driver, both restaurants have you covered. Pizza Hut and Domino’s are offering “no contact” delivery during the COVID-19 epidemic, allowing customers to place an order without having any physical contact with the delivery driver; instead, the driver will leave the food at your doorstep or on a nearby table, no contact required.

“Pizza Hut is open and here to provide you nationwide contactless options to get your pizza any way you want it: delivery, carryout or curbside pickup,” the Pizza Hut website reads. “Simply ask a team member or select a contactless option during checkout at Pizzahut.com.” You can read more about Pizza Hut’s safety measures regarding the coronavirus here.

Domino’s also announced a series of new and improved safety precautions to help keep customers safe while their food is being prepared. Check out the list below:

Your food is never touched after leaving the store’s 450° oven

More frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas in the store

Options to pay and tip online to avoid cash and receipts

Safely delivering your order with no contact

