Little Caesars’ Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Little Caesars is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re looking to grab a $5 Hot-n-Ready pizza after a long day of celebrating, the pizza restaurant has you covered. Little Caesars usually only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, so if you’re craving a slice of pizza this Memorial Day, you’re in luck.

Although most Little Caesars locations will be open on Monday, some stores may have limited or extended hours depending on your location, (especially in smaller towns and cities), so we recommend calling ahead to be sure. Because Little Caesars is chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the chain owner.

Little Caesars is generally open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and is open slightly later on weekends, although various restaurants have different hours. You can look up your local Little Caesars’ store hours by clicking here. The chain also offers delivery services now, which was launched in February this year. Keep reading for a rundown of Little Caesars’ holiday hours below:

Little Caesars is Open on Most Major Federal Holidays

Pizza chains typically do big business during holiday weekends like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so most locations remain open for regular business hours. With the increased demand over holiday weekends, it wouldn’t make sense for Little Caesars to close and miss out on such big sales.

There are no specific holiday deals for Memorial Day this year, although the pizza chain still offers their usual $5 Hot-n-Ready pizzas, as well as the $7 Hot-N-Ready Pepperoni Cheeser Cheeser, which has double the cheese and meat for pizza lovers who crave more. Little Caesars also lets you build your own pizza and has a plethora of other options as well, including specialty pizzas, breadsticks and more.

Little Caesars only closes for two major federal holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and the pizza chain usually has reduced hours on Easter. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

The Pizza Chain is Donating 1 Million Pizzas to Healthcare Workers & Offers Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Little Caesars is offering contactless delivery (for the locations where delivery is available), no-contact, curbside pickup and drive-thru options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pizza chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus, as well as donating food to those in need during the epidemic.

According to the Little Caesars website, the chain is donating 1 million pizzas to healthcare workers and coronavirus helpers across the nation during the epidemic.

“We #PieItForward to the real heroes,” Little Caesars wrote on Instagram. “To all the hospitals and healthcare workers, Thank you! Thank you! for all you do.”

