Rapper Kevin Gates: Alleged Sex Tape Video Trashed on Twitter

A sex tape that some people think shows rapper Kevin Gates with an unidentified woman hit Twitter, but it hasn’t been confirmed that the rapper is actually in it. People weren’t giving the sex tape rave reviews.

According to Hip Hop DX, the video leaked on May 16, 2020 and #KevinGatesVideo quickly trended on Twitter as a result, but Gates hasn’t confirmed or denied whether he’s in it. Gates, in case you are wondering, is married to wife Dreka. In fact, Gates’ wrote a single devoted to his wife, who is also his manager.

Gates’ “I’M HIM” debuted as the number one ranked album on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, and he’s had four top 10 albums, according to Greensboro.com. You can see his website here.

Kevin Gate’s female fan base going to bed knowing dude was ALL TALK 💀😭#kevingatesvideo #kevingates pic.twitter.com/nQIFXLjzWc — nun of ya biz boiii (@ihoopalot13) May 17, 2020

The video leak ignited a round of Twitter jokes about Gates, where people started analyzing the video, with some declaring it looked like Gates, and some saying it didn’t. People on Twitter trashed the sexual performance of the man in the sex tape video.

If Kevin Gates was filming, who leaked the mf? Oh and Sir, where's the condom?#kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/Vk50MZwQmR — Tracee (@Badtracee) May 17, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

People Trashed the Sex Tape on Twitter & Raised Questions About Whether it Was Gates

Okay who's seen the Kevin Gates sex tape? Is it as bad as everyone is making it sound? Is the fool really out here cheatin on Dreka again and filming it? So many questions pic.twitter.com/uV7Fv2A5tz — LadyGlitterSparkles (@dellujenelle) May 18, 2020

Gates hasn’t addressed the controversy on Twitter or his other social media pages. Here’s his most recent tweets, as of May 17.

Distractions come and go but by all means stay focused!!!!#EyesOnThePrize 💪#StillHoldUp — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) May 16, 2020

He frequently posts pictures of his children on social media. His wife hasn’t addressed the controversy on her Instagram page either. His reps haven’t returned a query from Heavy on the matter.

Dreka and Kevin Gates have children Khaza and Islah together and live in Calabasas, California. On her LinkedIn page, Dreka wrote that she went to Louisiana State University for fashion merchandiser and is “manager to artist Kevin Gates.”

In a January 2020, he had high praise for Dreka, saying, “Without a strong woman in your corner, a man lacks stability.”

“Without a strong woman in your corner, a man lacks stability” – Kevin Gates 💯💯💯 FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UCNqSPuuIH pic.twitter.com/XWtNK0OET4 — Everyday Struggle (@EverydayStrugg) January 25, 2020

In an interview with Rolling Out in 2018, Dreka said, “For the last 12 years, I basically spent all of my time building Kevin’s career. I am a businesswoman and I guess I’m responsible for his career you could say. I’m his wife, but I’m also his music manager. So, basically from day one I just did any and everything I could possibly do. Not knowing anything about the business, I just did what I had to do because his dream was to be everyone’s favorite rapper.”

Some of the Twitter reaction was brutal. People wrote things like: “Kevin gates tape was trash” and “I knew I didn’t like Kevin Gates for a reason lmao.” Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

“Where is this video of Kevin Gates I need to see.”

“Kevin gates really disappointed me.”

“How y’all judge someone’s whole sex life off a 45 second video.. coulda been his intermission.. #KevinGates.”

Me coming to twitter trying to find out where this Kevin gates leaked video is. pic.twitter.com/YS86fiOezE — Jacelyn 💋 (@jaccstacks) May 17, 2020

“Bro… that was so weak! Your words do not line up with your actions!!!”

#kevingatesvideo me when i seen kevingates leaked video beacuse all this hype in his songs arent cause for 🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/GJWSqElH0m — Therealxclb (@therealxclb) May 17, 2020

“@iamkevingates lmfao all I’m going to say is you better redeem ya self all that talk but what we seen.”

“Kevin Gates’ sextape was….lackluster.”

Kevin Gates , I was rooting for you WTF 😩 #kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/eyK7lSM5zB — Nadia McQueen🍃 (@mcqueen_nadia) May 17, 2020

I just wanna ask Kevin Gates what was all that talk in D U Down… pic.twitter.com/FaBFK4MJzr — Σtallion 🐩 (@artistryxariel) May 17, 2020

“I’ve watched that sex tape of Kevin Gates like 50 times already. Not for him, I’m tryna see who that girl is.”

“This is not Kevin Gates y’all crazy.”

“I’m never gonna listen to another Kevin Gates song the same 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

“All that nasty talk and Kevin gates sex tape was weak.”

“I just want to hear from Kevin Gates himself, about this video.”

It’s not clear who leaked the video.

