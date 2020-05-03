Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 on iTunes or Amazon?

Finally, our wait is over. Rick and Morty Season 4B is back on Adult Swim after being on hiatus since December, airing a new episode at 11:30 p.m. Eastern tonight. But if you don’t have cable and prefer to buy the episodes after it’s aired live, can you watch on iTunes or Amazon? Read on for more details.

Yes, ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Will Be on iTunes

Yes, Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty will be available for purchase on iTunes as new episodes are released. Just go to the iTunes app and search for Rick and Morty Season 4 (Uncensored.) You’ll see a screen like this that includes the episodes and “Inside the Episode” specials. Note that because the Inside the Episode specials are also numbered consecutively, the numbers will be a little off. So Episode 2 of Season 4 is actually listed as Episode 3 on iTunes, etc.

You can buy a season pass for Season 4 for $22.99 HD. Then you’ll be notified as new episodes are posted. According to iTunes: “You will be sent an email when future episodes are available. All available episodes can be found in the TV Shows section of your library, in Purchased in the iTunes Store on your computer or iOS device, or in Purchase under TV Shows on your Apple TV.”

iTunes just added this new description for the Season 4 pass a couple of days ago.

Or if you prefer, you can just buy each episode separately.

The only thing that’s not clear is exactly what time the new episodes will be posted to iTunes. It won’t be at the same time they air live on Adult Swim, Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. In the past, they were posted anywhere from an hour or two after they aired on Adult Swim to sometime the next day.

Yes, ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Will Be on Amazon

Yes, Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty will be available for purchase on Amazon as new episodes are released, just like iTunes. Here’s the direct link.

You can add the season to your watchlist or just pre-order the entire Season 4 on HD for $22.99. You’ll be notified as new episodes are posted.

As with iTunes, the only thing that’s not clear is exactly what time the new episodes will be posted to Amazon. It won’t be at the same time they air live on Adult Swim, Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. In past years, they were posted the next day after they aired, on Mondays, typically in the morning.

Live Stream Options

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live if you prefer that over Amazon or iTunes. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services. Or you can watch live if you have Hulu with Live TV.

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll need a cable login.

