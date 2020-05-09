No, ‘Rick and Morty’ Isn’t Airing Tonight: New Episode Is Sunday

Adult Swim accidentally tweeted and posted on Facebook that Rick and Morty is airing a new episode tonight, Saturday, May 9. But that isn’t accurate. Rick and Morty always airs on Sunday nights at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. You can always check tonight just to be sure, but there’s no reason to believe this wasn’t simply a posting error. In fact, the official Adult Swim Twitter account posted earlier today that the new episode is indeed tomorrow night, on Sunday.

The tweet and Facebook post were shared at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 9. The next episode of Rick and Morty is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

Here’s the Facebook post that was shared on Saturday.

And here’s a screenshot of the Twitter post that was shared at the same time, just in case it’s taken down.

Here’s the actual tweet with the video:

Gotta always check wetness of the eggs. New #RickandMorty tonight at 11:30pm ET/PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/H49M52H3z9 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 9, 2020

Rick and Morty always airs on Sundays and TV Guide still has the new episode listed as airing on Sunday night. Currently, according to TV Guide, if you tune into Adult Swim on TV at 11:30 p.m. Eastern tonight, you’ll be seeing Paranoia Agent, which airs after a new episode of My Hero Academia.

Of course, you can always tune in any way just in case, since Adult Swim has been known to show us surprise episodes of the show before. But this really appears to just be an error and the posts were either worded wrong or put on social media a day early.

In fact, Adult Swim’s official Twitter account confirms this was an error. Earlier today that account tweet that the episode is airing tomorrow on Sunday night, like it always does.

Tap twice if you need help. New @RickAndMorty tomorrow night at 11:30pm ET/PT on #adultswim pic.twitter.com/Il2hw07vec — adultswim (@adultswim) May 9, 2020

So it looks like the Rick and Morty tweet and Facebook post were simply errors, since Adult Swim indeed confirms that the next episode is airing Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Heavy has reached out to Turner Broadcasting for confirmation.

The next episode of Rick and Morty is Season 4 Episode 7. This episode is called Promortyus. The description reads: “Rick and Morty find themselves in a fight against face-hugging aliens who just happen to have an M&M’s store.”

