Starbucks’ Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Memorial Day is here, but is Starbucks open? If you’re craving a morning cup of coffee, you should rest assured that most Starbucks locations will be open this Memorial Day. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of stores will remain closed or run on a limited schedule.

At this time, 85% of Starbucks locations across the country have opened with heightened safety guidelines, offering pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery order options. Given these circumstances, you should check the hours of your local Starbucks by clicking here to ensure it’s opened. You can also use the Starbucks App to check store hours.

Starbucks’ Response to COVID-19

On March 20, Starbucks moved to become a drive-thru service. In a statement, Rossann Williams, President of the U.S. company, revealed, “The magnitude of managing through this situation is the single biggest challenge many of us have faced in our lifetime, and I am continually moved by your compassion for each other, our customers and our communities during this exceptionally difficult time. With daily news from friends and family members getting laid off and businesses closing, we need one another more than ever. We need to be a different kind of company.”

On April 29, Starbucks wrote, “Over the next days and weeks, when it is considered safe to do so… more Starbucks stores will be ready to serve customers in a range of ways. This will be determined on a store-by-store basis as Starbucks continues to prioritize the health and wellbeing of customers and partners (employees).”

They revealed that customers would be able to use the Starbucks App to pick up their order in the drive-thru and that some locations would also offer a grab and go service.

On May 4, the company updated its website to reveal their plans to have 85% of company-operated stores across the U.S. reopen by May 9. They expect to have 90% of stores open by early June.

Each Starbucks store has implemented enhanced cleaning measures and additional precautions that include a “pre-check”. Cafes also closed their restrooms to the public in stores where seating is unavailable.

Starbucks Recently Revealed Their Summer Menu

Last week, the coffee chain revealed their summer-inspired food and drunk menu, which includes an Iced Guava Passionfute Drink, and the S’Mores Frappuccino Blended Beverage. Other options are the New Grilled Chicken & Hummus Protein Box and the New Unicorn Cake Pop. Starbucks is also offering a Bottled Frappuccino chilled coffee drink in Coffee, Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, and more.

Starbucks Delivers is also available in 48 states through Uber Eats. The app gives customers the option to leave their orders at the door for a no-contact delivery.

Starbucks website reads, “Starbucks is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders. Read about the latest decisions being made by the company and the actions being taken in preparation for COVID-19.”

