‘The Conners’ Season 3: Is It Renewed or Canceled?

On Tuesday, May 5, ABC hit sitcom The Conners brought its second season to a close with its 20th episode of the season, titled “Bridge Over Trouble Conners.”

The episode saw Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) looking for an apartment so taht they could take the next step in their relationship and move in together, while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) took baby Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father Emilio (Rene Rosado) for the first time. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) confided in Louis (Katey Sagal) about his financial struggles and pending foreclosure on his house.

It was an emotional and hilarious end to the season that undoubtedly has fans wondering if the show will return for a third season. Here’s what we know.

ABC Has Not Renewed or Canceled The Show Yet

As of the writing of this article, ABC has not made a decision one way or the other about The Conners third season. The ratings for the second season have been down slightly from the first season, but the show still earns right around 6 million viewers each week and consistently earns the top rating of the night in the adults 18-49 demographic. The show also usually adds almost 2 million viewers between the live broadcast and the Live+7 Day, which takes DVR viewings into account.

When asked about the Conners renewal chances at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour back in January, ABC president Karey Burke told reporters, “We are deep in conversations with the cast and the producers … We would be crazy not to renew The Conners. It performs incredibly well for us, it’s our second highest rated show, neck-and-neck with Modern Family. We expect it would be back for another season … We will do The Conners as long as they do more episodes.”

Things Look Good for the Sitcom

In addition to those comments at the January press tour, ABC recently inked new deals with four of the main cast members — Gilbert, Goodman, Metcalf, and Goranson. Deadline reports the deals are for a 19-episode third season.

“We are very pleased with how the show is doing, and my hope is that — I’m confident that the network will pick up the show for another year, hopeful anyway,” executive producer Tom Werner told Deadline. “My sense is that there is a lot of enthusiasm about what we are doing.”

This season was full of surprises for the Conner family and its fans, including a live episode on Super Tuesday that aired once for the East Coast and again for the West Coast. Showrunner Bruce Helford told Variety they wanted it to represent a real family and not be preachy or overly political.

“There’s a lot going on in the show emotionally between Harris and Mark, and Dan and Darlene, and Dan and his girlfriend Louise. At the same time, we said if we were going to do this, we didn’t want it to sound preachy in any way, shape, or form. This family is political enough in their way because the working class is hit every day by what’s going on at the top. We wanted to be sure that was represented but naturally and organically represented — and just kind of scattered throughout.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

