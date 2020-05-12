‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Shows Schedule During Coronavirus Pandemic

This season of NBC’s The Voice is getting near the end of the season, with the show coming to an end after three weeks of live performances. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule was altered slightly, but the show will end on schedule next week.

During tonight’s episode of the show, the top four contestants will be revealed, and the wildcard contestant will compete for the Instant Save in order to secure their spot in the finale.

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

After tonight, the next new episode of The Voice airs Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Tuesday, May 19

There are three episodes left for this season of NBC’s The Voice including the episode that airs tonight, May 12. The remaining episodes include two results show and one episode of performances.

Here’s the breakdown for the rest of the season:

Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.: Live semi-final results show where three artists will be marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the bottom three artists will be eliminated and the middle three will compete for the Instant Save for a spot in the finale.

Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m.: This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice.

This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice. Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m.: During the first hour of this episode, the show will look back at performances by the final artists and check in with host Carson Daly. Then, the star-studded finale will unveil new performances and reveal who America has chosen as the winner of The Voice.

Instant Save Voting Will Decide The Final Contestant in the Finale

Viewers voted after the show last night to decide the top three spots in the finale. After that, the bottom three will be announced, meaning they will be eliminated from the competition. Following the elimination, the middle three contestants will compete for the Instant Save.

In past seasons, the Instant Save vote took place on Twitter when viewers would vote using the hashtag #VoiceSave along with the name of the artist they wanted to save from elimination.

Now, things are a bit different. Viewers have to vote using the Voice App or the show’s website. They must be registered with a valid email address, Facebook account, or Google account for both methods. Once voting opens up, you can go here to vote within the time period.

Voting is only open for a small amount of time, so be sure to get in there as quickly as possible to make your vote for the Instant Save count.

Fans have previously taken to Twitter to call out what they call an unfair voting process when it comes to the instant saves. Because the Instant Save happens during the East Coast broadcast of the show, West Coast voters have to decide who to vote for before even seeing the performances.

