How to Vote for Thunderstorm Artis on ‘The Voice’ 2020 Finale

Season 18 of The Voice is down to its final five contestants in the finals on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 — Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Toneisha Harris, Micah Iverson, and Todd Tilghman. If you are on Team Artis, here’s how to vote for your favorite singer this season.

There Are Four Ways to Vote

Viewers can vote for Artis directly to The Voice’s official site on NBC.com or download The Voice’s official app for iPhone or Android.

The app also gives users access to videos of artists’ performances and digital exclusives, more info on their favorite artists via their profiles, the ability to build a Voice fantasy team, picking Battle and Knockout winners, comparing their votes to America’s in real-time, sharing picks on social media, tweeting at coaches and artists instantly, earning points with polls and trivia, checking their rank against their Facebook friends, making song suggestions, and accessing free custom Voice iMessage stickers (iOS only).

Xfinity customers can also vote using their Xfinity X1 set-top box. The directions to vote on there will appear on-screen during the broadcast and for up to one hour afterward. Or you can use the voice command “vote for The Voice” with your Xfinity remote to find the instructions for voting.

Finally, anyone can go to Xfinity.com/VoiceVote and cast 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account, which means you don’t have to have an Xfinity set-top box to vote this way.

Thunderstorm Artis Is Favored to Win

Several critics think the top two contestants on The Voice this season are Artis and Todd Tilghman. TVLine thinks Tilghman is going to win it all, while Gold Derby thinks this season is “Thunderstorm’s competition to lose.”

Interestingly, TVLine’s voters think that Tilghman will win but Artis should win. So it’ll be interesting to see if it’s one of them or if its someone else entirely.

Either way, Artis probably has a prolific career ahead. He is from a huge musical family that has released albums together. On Thunderstorm’s personal web page, he reveals that the Artis children come by their talent naturally. Their father was a Motown session musician who played keyboards for various Motown greats, and their mother was a Motown vocalist who performed with Lena Horne, among others. Plus, Thunderstorm has already performed with some big-time artists like Jack Johnson, Mick Fleetwood, Booker T, G Love, and Mike Love.

During his time on The Voice, Thunderstorm has talked about how the death of his father, Ron Artis, impacted his music, saying, “Music was one of the ways I was able to process what I was going through. My mom was the first one who encouraged me to step out and really share that music with people … Writing from a place of pain (shares) some things that people can really relate to.”

He channeled that into an original song called “Say What You Feel,” which he performs as a duet with his brother, Ron Artis II.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

