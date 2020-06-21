Did Brad Pitt & Sandra Bullock Ever Date?

A few years ago, rumors were flying that the hottest new Hollywood romance was between A-list movie stars Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Ahead of Pitt and Bullock’s special guest appearances on United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes on CBS, here’s what you need to know about their rumored relationship.

The Rumor Was They Started Dating After His Split from Angelina Jolie

Australian magazine New Idea reported in 2017 that Bullock “quietly ended her 18-month relationship with photographer Bryan Randall” in order to begin seeing Pitt after his divorce from wife Angelina Jolie.

A source told the magazine, “It’s fair to say that Brad and Sandra have always had a soft spot for each other. They’ve always moved in the same crowd but the timing has been wrong – either he’s been with someone, or she has. But now they’re finally free to take their chemistry to the next level.”

The magazine also reported that their mutual friend George Clooney is the one who encouraged them to get involved.

However, It Looks As Though That is All Rumor

No reputable outlet confirmed the rumors that Pitt and Bullock were dating and from the look of it, Bullock never broke off her relationship with Randall. In a May 2018 interview with InStyle magazine, she talked about how much her children Louis and Laila love her boyfriend.

“He’s super kind. For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. And I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats,” said Bullock.

But the two have never married. There have been several rumors over the years that Bullock and Randall got married in secret, but Gossip Cop says that’s all they are — rumors.

The Grammy Special is a Cross-Country Road Trip

Hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, this musical tribute will feature special appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, plus performances by Connick Jr., Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty.

The special will celebrate essential workers all across America as Connick Jr. and his daughter take a cross-country road trip in an RV “to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.

The Connicks’ journey will begin at their home in Connecticut as they make their way to New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo “listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking, and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.”

The two-hour special event culminates in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with moving musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

