DaBaby Wife News Debunked: He Is Not Married to ‘Ashley Kirk’

The 2020 BET Awards air on June 28, and rapper DaBaby is among the nominees. 28-year-old DaBaby is also slated to perform from home for the virtual event.

Fans of DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, were recently confused when rumors swirled that Kirk was married to a woman named Ashley Kirk. The speculation arose after DaBaby’s high school graduation photo and quote was sharing online. The entry in his yearbook read, “Jonathan is intelligent, handsome, and the best at everything he does. After graduation, Jon plans to attend ECU, NC A&T, or WSSU. His favorite quote to live by is ‘Women lie, men lie, numbers don’t.’ The most inspirational person in his life has been his wife, Ashley Kirk.”

While the internet wondered if DaBaby was married, the rapper took to social media to explain the confusing passage from his youth. On Instagram, he wrote, “Shawty was in the yearbook club, she got off. That’s my dawg tho. Use to let me drive her car & errrthang.” Later, he rejected the rumor yet again, saying, “Y’all stupid a** hoes really think Baby used to be married, in high school??”

Based on his responses, it appears that “Ashley Kirk” was a grade school friend who used Jonathan’s last name as her own as a part of the joke.

While he is not married, DaBaby did share a video of a fan holding up a sign at one of his shows that read “Jonathan K. Will you marry me for my 21st birthday?”

DaBaby Is Expecting a Child With a Woman Who Is Not His Ex-Girlfriend MeMe

In November 2019, The Shade Room reported that DaBaby was expecting a second child with MeMe, with whom he shares a daughter. In February 2020, MeMe released a number of messages accusing DaBaby of getting another woman pregnant.

On Instagram, DaBaby addressed the rumors, saying that he is in fact expecting a child with another woman. According to The Source, DaBaby posted an explanatory video on Instagram that confirmed the news. He said, “When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f***ing with me in any way, shape, or form.”

At the time, it was unclear if DaBaby’s baby with another woman meant the end of his relationship with MeMe; however, in an Instagram story, MeMe seemed to suggest otherwise. When she was asked if cheaters should be given a second change, she responded, “People move too much based on their flesh.. we’re supposed to do things of our spirit. If you love and wanna give them another chance do it. Life too short.”

DaBaby Is Nominated for ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2020 BET Awards

DaBaby is nominated for the biggest BET award of the night: Album of the Year. The other nominees for that category this year are Beyoncé, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Roddy Ricch.

Whether or not he wins in any of his nominated categories, viewers of the 2020 BET Awards should expect to see DaBaby when he performs for the show. In addition to DaBaby, the night’s performers include Alicia Keys, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, D Smoke, Jahi, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lonr., Masego, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Sir, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady, and YG.

The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c on the BET channel, BET Her, and CBS.

