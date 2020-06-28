BET Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone at home, the 2020 BET Awards are airing a virtual version on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 BET Awards on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

BET is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the 2020 BET Awards live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

BET is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 BET Awards live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

BET is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the 2020 BET Awards live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

If you can’t watch live, Vidgo comes with a 72-hour playback feature that allows you to re-watch most shows within three days of their conclusion.

BET is one of 47 channels included in the Sling Blue package. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 BET Awards live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 BET Awards Preview

Most Memorable BET Awards Performances Ever | BET Awards 20We are gearing up for #BETAwards let’s take a look down memory lane at some of the past performances from J. Cole to Lil Kim. Don’t forget to tune in on Sun June 28, 8p/7c SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content! Connect with BET Web: http://www.BET.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET 2020-06-20T15:00:09Z

Hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, the 20th annual BET Awards are airing virtually Sunday, June 28 to honor the best in Black culture from the past year. And in the final countdown to the 2020 BET Awards, Terrence J and Erica Ash will host the first interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees, and special guests who will be participating in Black Entertainment’s biggest night.

“BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, in a press release. “This year we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community.”

Drake leads all nominees with six, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch have the second most nominations with five each. The nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“Kirk, “DaBaby

“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Greatest Statements Ever From The Past BET Awards | BET Awards 20We are gearing up for #BETAwards let’s take a look down memory lane at some of the greatest statements made at the previous shows Don’t forget to tune in on Sun June 28th, 8p/7c #BETAwards SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content! Connect with BET Web: http://www.BET.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET 2020-06-21T15:00:20Z

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Queen Latifah & BET Her Presents: Queen Collective "Gloves Off" & "Tangled Roots" Short Films"The Queen Collective – a program developed in partnership with Procter & Gamble, Queen Latifah, and Tribeca Studios – aims to accelerate gender and racial equality behind the camera by opening doors to the next generation of multicultural women directors through mentorship, production support, and distribution opportunities." – Tribeca Film SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content! Connect with BET Web: http://www.BET.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET 2020-06-20T21:00:21Z

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones

Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Movie

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

“Queen & Slim”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

The 2020 BET Awards air Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

