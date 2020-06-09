Derek Hough’s Girlfriend is Dancer Hayley Erbert

Professional dancer Derek Hough is one of the three judges on NBC’s World of Dance. Hough has been dating dancer Hayley Erbert for over three years, and they often perform together.

Hough and Erbert have been seen on-screen together often, and recently they appeared together during the Disney Family Singalong, both part one and part two. They have been working out and dancing together since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the global coronavirus pandemic, the two have been posting their creative dances and workouts on Instagram and TikTok.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Met on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Erbert and Hough both competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, though they were not partners on the show. Erbert had also worked for Derek and Julianne Hough’s Move Live! tour in 2014.

Entertainment Tonight first romantically linked Hough and Erbert in 2015, and Hough spoke to the outlet in 2017 about his hopes to get married someday. He’s just waiting for the perfect time to get engaged.

“I want to marry once,” he said at the time. “I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all.”

He also said that he would like to be a father one day.

Erbert recently shared birthday wishes for Hough, writing, “Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my rock, my everything. I love you so very much! I celebrate you today and every single day.”

She has also been a part of his workout videos on his Instagram page, where they share their workout routine with their followers.

The Couple Has No Children, Though They Have Pets Together

At the moment, Hough and Erbert do not have children together, and they’re not planning on contributing to the “quarantine baby boom.”

Though they aren’t planning on adding to the “quarantine baby boom trend,” Hough and Erbert may be growing their family soon, he revealed.

“[Erbert has] been trying to get a new puppy here,” he said. They have a kitten together already after rescuing it in September 2018. Erbert said she’s been trying for the past year to convince him to get a dog together and he always says no but “Now is the perfect time.”

Hough said that they already “have so many animals,” so he’s hesitant to add a puppy to the family. He recently shared a photo of two of their pets cuddling one another with the caption, “Quarantine has brought everyone together over here #animals #cats Also, not sure how I feel about this. Haha.”

Erbert commented on the post, “Except two seconds before that, he was attacking her.” They also have more than one dog.

World of Dance airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights, following the newest episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

