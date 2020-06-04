Romeo Miller Quits Growing Up Hip Hop

On tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo Miller officially quits the show due to conflicts with the show’s producers and other cast members, after telling Damon “Boogie” Dash last week that he’s ‘walking away.’

“I can’t be a part of something like this,” Romeo said on the show last week. “I’m not a part of it. I’m walking away.”

Other cast members reacted, with Boogie being “shocked,” saying “Ro said he quit. I think it would have been more respectable if he did it by himself instead of bringing his daddy along.”

Romeo said that at the end of the day, it’s all about work and business for him and told Boogie to “not fake like we know each other like that.”

Romeo Miller, Master P and Egypt Criss Have All Quit ‘GUHH’

This season of the show, it’s not just Romeo who has decided to call it quits. His father, Master P and Egypt Criss have also decided not to return to the show.

Romeo cited producers cutting and editing scenes in order to create drama and push false narratives, and he even shared a video of him talking arguing with producers that ultimately led to the decision he made about leaving the show.

Master P also showed videos of himself arguing with the producers, captioning the video, “I’m only showing you this so next time you’re watching this show you can use your real judgement and see how they flip peoples words and change positive moments into negative.”

“This is the reason we quit 6 months ago,” the artist continued. “They edit for the drama, we have more important things to worry about than fake producers creating fake love stories. The only way to change this is with ownership.”

He concluded, saying that the real reason Romeo didn’t want to talk on camera was because they would alter his words.

Lil Twist Came Out to Ask Why The Stars Took So Long to Quit

Tryna make it seem to the masses that this shit is all scripted and written up to LOOK like the way it’s actually being shown.. LISTEN PEOPLE THIS SHIT IS 100 percent real.. of course the producers gone do they job to keep up with what WE ARE giving them.. day after day…. — Lil Twist #TeamTwist (@LilTwist) May 19, 2020

Costars took to Twitter to ask why Romeo and the others took so long to quit if they thought everything going on was so bad.

“Ima keep it 100 I find it kind of fake that NOW AFTER 5 SEASONS these people talking bout how they being portrayed…” he tweeted. “I ain’t even been on a full 2 seasons these producers don’t know me like they know y’all.. y’all been in business with these folk way longer than I have.”

He later clarified his comments, writing, “Tryna make it seem to the masses that this sh*t is all scripted and written up to LOOK like the way it’s actually being shown.”

He continued, “of course the producers gone do they job to keep up with what WE ARE giving them… day after day.”

He added that if it is fake, then he thought that he would look like a “weird a** crybaby that’s b**ching over a joke… Ohh that’s cause I’m only giving these producers and the people that watch WHAT I WANT THEM TO SEE. can’t trick twist.”

It’s unclear whether Romeo will be quitting the show for good or coming back at some point later on.

