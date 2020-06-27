RHONY Star Dorinda Medley is Cooking up a Storm on Social Media

She cooked, she decorated, she made it nice! If you’re running out of dishes to cook, look no further because Real Housewives of New York cast member Dorinda Medley is serving up recipes and cooking tutorials to last for days on her YouTube channel.
Medley has been sharing a wide array of recipes with step-by-step instructions on the channel, with cuisine ranging from fluffy pancakes to pineapple upside-down cake to peppermint chocolate pie. Some of the videos are exclusives to YouTube, while others are re-posts of her Instagram live videos. She’s even featured special guests in her videos, including former Ladies of London star Caroline Stansbury, and fellow Real Housewives of New York member, Luann de Lesseps. Lesseps participated in what Medley called an “egg cook-off” in a video posted on May 3, 2020.
In a recent video, Medley shares a recipe for what she calls, “The Fluffiest Pancake,” in honor of Father’s Day. She shared that what makes these pancakes stand apart from others are the egg whites. “You know I love egg whites,” Medley said, “Last week I taught you that you put the bowl in the freezer, which I have there right now, use a little cream of Tatar, and then you just fluff it up. When you add that to a batter, folding in, it lightens the batter.”
Medley has also shared some of her beauty tips on the channel, including her secret to soft hands, where she sports a t-shirt made by fellow RHONY castmember, Leah McSweeney. The shirt reads, “Well behaved b**ches seldom make history.”
Medley is Thinking About Writing a Cookbook
In a recent interview with Bravotv.com, Medley revealed that she may be publishing a cookbook. “I’m thinking about publishing a great Blue Stone Manor cookbook,” Medley said, “It’s a Betty Crocker kind of theme. Easy to do, at your fingertips, old school, you know?”
If Medley did publish a cookbook, something readers can expect is recipes involving plenty of Jell-O.
“I’ve been practicing a lot of Jell-O recipes,” Medley said to Bravotv.com, “I’m back into Jell-O.”
Medley has Been Staying in her Berkshires Home during Quarantine
According to Bravo, Medley has been hunkered down at her home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts, during the coronavirus quarantine–or, as the ladies of RHONY like to call it, “The Bezerkshires.” And, it seems like she’s been spending more time in her kitchen from the looks of her videos than the infamous “Fish Room.” Medley has even added a story highlight on her Instagram page that is solely dedicated to cooking and her featured recipes.
Besides cooking, Medley has been trying to focus on the positives of quarantine. She told DailyMailTV that, “if any good comes has come of this, you know, years and years and years from now, God willing, I’ll be able to look back and say, I really was able to communicate so much with my parents because they live a mile away.” Medley also shared in an Instagram post on Easter Sunday that she is, “trying to stay positive.”
Medley Misses Being in New York City
Even though it seems like Medley has been enjoying The Berkshires, she still misses being in the Big Apple. She shared in an Instagram post on May 27 that she missed her apartment building, Oriana NYC. Medley gave a shout-out to “all of the hardworking people that have kept it going during my absence!” She used the hashtags #noplacelikehome and #misshome. Come back soon, Dorinda!
