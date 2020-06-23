Eileen Davidson Talks Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Affair Rumors

Even though Eileen Davidson is no longer a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s not shy about sharing her thoughts on some of the juiciest moments of the season. On a June 14, 2020 episode of Bravo’s podcast, The Daily Dish, Davidson spoke about the drama surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair.

When asked about the drama on the podcast, Davidson said that she hadn’t heard the two were allegedly lovers for “quite a while,” but that she sympathizes with Richards. She said, “I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her,” She continued, “But on the other hand, if it happened, you had to know that it was going to come out, I would think.”

Davidson also shared on the podcast, “A few of the housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen [laughs], But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you okay?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”

Denise Richards Has Responded to Davidson’s Comments

In response to the comments that Davidson shared on The Daily Dish, Richards tweeted out this message on June 22, 2020. She wrote, “Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was ok at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days. I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there. & I hadn’t told any of other women about it.”

Since you publicly spoke about this 😂 @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was ok at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days. I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there.& I hadn’t told any of other women about it — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) June 23, 2020

In 2019, Denise Richards underwent six-hour emergency surgery for two femoral hernias and two inguinal hernias, which she shared in an Instagram post. According to Medical News Today, a femoral hernia results from “internal tissues pushing through a weak point in the muscle wall, near the groin or inner thigh.”

Similarly, an inguinal hernia occurs when “part of the intestine or fatty tissue pokes through a weakened area of the abdominal wall to either side of the inguinal canal.” In the post, Richards wrote that she “waited way too long and didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling…gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.” Richards surgery and recovery are documented throughout Season 10 of RHOBH.

Denise Richards Has Denied the Cheating Rumors

In a teaser posted by Bravo that shares snippets of the rest of Season 10, Brandi reveals that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, she says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.'” Richards and her rep have denied the allegations.

Still to Come on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 | BravoThe 'Wives get a trip to Rome and fans get answers to the Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards rumors. ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch RHOBH on Bravo! #RHOBH FOLLOW RHOBH ON SOCIAL Official Site: http://bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofBever… Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/RHOBHVideos Facebook: http://bravo.ly/RHOBHFacebook About the Show As the ladies attempt to manage the challenges of work-life balance and continue to travel the globe in style, they are forced to navigate ever-changing dynamics within the group. While new friendships are formed and old bonds are strengthened, some relationships are left to crumble. Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards finds herself busier than ever, juggling between time well-spent with her family and mounting work demands. Determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new clothing line, she questions whether she can truly have it all. Now an empty-nester, Lisa Rinna must deal with unexpected circumstances around her daughters’ independence while simultaneously supervising their modeling careers. Dorit Kemsley may have bitten off more than she can chew with a new house, an expanding swimwear line, and a new business venture that finds her redesigning the interior of an existing restaurant. Meanwhile, Erika Girardi basks in the glory of her rising career when she tackles her biggest project yet: starring in a Broadway musical. Having cemented a place for herself among loyal dance club fans, Erika wonders whether they will follow her to a more mainstream gig. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is growing in more ways than one. Managing a booming business while being present for her family, the always-in-control accountability coach adjusts to yet another added pressure – that of being pregnant with baby number three. Denise Richards enjoys the best of both worlds after landing a dream job that allows her to spend quality time at home with her three daughters and new husband. When a familiar friend and a shocking rumor cause the women to question her, Denise is left to defend herself. A busy single mother who also happens to be an in-demand actress in Hollywood alongside her long-time friend Denise, Garcelle Beauvais quickly finds a place for herself amongst the ladies. Confident and unapologetic, she is not afraid to speak her mind even if it means ruffling a few diamonds along the way. Lisa’s friend and socialite, Sutton Stracke, is newly-divorced and opening a high-end boutique in town. Though the ladies appreciate Sutton’s unique style, her outspoken and quirky personality might be more than they can handle. Cast: Denise Richards Dorit Kemsley Erika Girardi Kyle Richards Lisa Rinna Sutton Stracke Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Garcelle Beauvais GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2020-06-18T13:00:00Z

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Lists Her House for $1.15 Million