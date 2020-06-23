Eileen Davidson Talks Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Affair Rumors

Even though Eileen Davidson is no longer a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s not shy about sharing her thoughts on some of the juiciest moments of the season. On a June 14, 2020 episode of Bravo’s podcast, The Daily Dish, Davidson spoke about the drama surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair.
When asked about the drama on the podcast, Davidson said that she hadn’t heard the two were allegedly lovers for “quite a while,” but that she sympathizes with Richards. She said, “I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her,” She continued, “But on the other hand, if it happened, you had to know that it was going to come out, I would think.”
Davidson also shared on the podcast, “A few of the housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen [laughs], But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you okay?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”
Denise Richards Has Responded to Davidson’s Comments
In response to the comments that Davidson shared on The Daily Dish, Richards tweeted out this message on June 22, 2020. She wrote, “Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was ok at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days. I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there. & I hadn’t told any of other women about it.”
In 2019, Denise Richards underwent six-hour emergency surgery for two femoral hernias and two inguinal hernias, which she shared in an Instagram post. According to Medical News Today, a femoral hernia results from “internal tissues pushing through a weak point in the muscle wall, near the groin or inner thigh.”
Similarly, an inguinal hernia occurs when “part of the intestine or fatty tissue pokes through a weakened area of the abdominal wall to either side of the inguinal canal.” In the post, Richards wrote that she “waited way too long and didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling…gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.” Richards surgery and recovery are documented throughout Season 10 of RHOBH.
Those of you watching #RHOBH last night…I can’t thank you enough for your lovely & supportive messages, especially regarding my surgery. I felt very vulnerable having me filmed before & after but felt it was important to show, given many of us can ignore symptoms. My amazing husband @aaronwilliamcameron took such good care of me. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc for being so thorough & taking care of me and educating me that #itsnotjustahernia …it was a big lesson for me. Us women (&men),sometimes we feel the need to take care of everyone else often brushing off our needs or symptoms to the side thinking they will go away & all will be ok. It was a real wake up call for me, reminding me to listen to my body & it’s ok to take care of myself. Because when the Captain goes down the ship goes down. Thank you again @herniadoc & your amazing caring staff & my incredible husband @aaronwilliamcameron & all of you for your kind genuine messages🙏🏻
Denise Richards Has Denied the Cheating Rumors
In a teaser posted by Bravo that shares snippets of the rest of Season 10, Brandi reveals that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, she says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.'” Richards and her rep have denied the allegations.
