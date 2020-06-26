Dr Disrespect Reportedly Permanently Banned on Twitch

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm was banned from Twitch on Friday, June 26. Sources are reporting that he may have been permanently banned from the platform, though that has not yet been confirmed.

The bot StreamerBans on Twitter picked up the ban on the Doc’s account at 3:01 p.m. ET, and sources later began reporting that the ban is permanent and not due to DMCA.

Notably, Twitch streamer Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore replied to the tweet regarding the permanent ban, pointing out that Doc’s emotes are still available for use, which he says would not be the case if the ban was actually permanent.

“He still has emotes on twitch, if he was [permanently banned] people wouldn’t be allowed to use them,” he wrote.

Dr Disrespect’s Channel Has Been Banned

Though it’s not clear how long the ban is for, the streamer has definitely been banned off the platform for at least some time. This is not the first ban the doc will have gone through, but it’s possible that it’ll be the last. Doc was previously banned for streaming from a bathroom at an E3 conference.

This ban of Doc’s account comes on the heels of Twitch cracking down on sexual assault allegation bans as well as bans due to DMCA strikes on accounts.

Twitch Bans Accounts Amid DMCA Takedown Requests and Sexual Assault Allegations

It’s not only Doc who has gotten hit by a ban in the last few days, and Twitch has been cracking down on larger issues around the site for the past few weeks.

The accusations don’t just lead to the bans of partners on the platform, and people have come forward to accuse Twitch employees. Twitch Partner Vio has accused the Twitch Account Director of Strategic Partnerships Hassan Bokhari of sexual assault, sharing nude photos of her without her consent and abusing his powers at Twitch here.

