Top 10 Best Father’s Day Card Ideas, Quotes & Poems 2020

Across the country, dads and their kids are celebrating Father’s Day 2020 on Sunday, June 20. Whether you’re celebrating in person or from afar this year, a card or note from the heart is a great way to show him you care and appreciate all he does.

If you’re struggling to figure out what to write to dad, here are some great poems and quotes especially for fathers:

Poems About Having & Being a Father

‘Only a Dad’ – Poem by Edgar Albert Guest

Only a dad, but he gives his all To smooth the way for his children small, Doing, with courage stern and grim, The deeds that his father did for him. This is the line that for him I pen, Only a dad, but the best of men.

‘My Daddy’ – Poem by Charleigh Graham

My Daddy is a mountain My Daddy is a sea My Daddy smiles again and again I love my Daddy and I know he loves me ’Cause my Daddy is a ray of light that warms a winters’ eve My daddy is very special to me I could not live without my daddy as he could not live without me.

‘Dad’ – Poem by Karen K. Boyer

He never looks for praises He’s never one to boast He just goes on quietly working For those he loves the most His dreams are seldom spoken His wants are very few And most of the time his worries Will go unspoken too He’s there… A firm foundation Through all the storms of life A sturdy hand to hold In times of stress and strife A true friend we can turn to When times are good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man that we call dad.

Quotes for Dad on Father’s Day

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” – Jim Valvano

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence Budington Kelland

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” – Steve Martin

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” – Fanny Fern

“Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” – George Strait

“There’s no shame in fear, my father told me, what matters is how we face it.” – A Clash of Kings by George RR Martin

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” – Harper Lee

READ NEXT: Hal Marx: Mississippi Mayor Under Fire Over George Floyd Comments