Happy Father’s Day Memes 2020: Best Memes & Jokes to Celebrate Dad

Happy Father’s Day 2020! It’s certainly a unique holiday this year, with so many of us still sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that means it’s more important than ever to use memes to brighten your day. These memes and jokes will help make your holiday more entertaining.

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 21, 2020. It’s a day to celebrate all things fatherhood-related, whether you’re celebrating your own father or you’re a dad. Even cat dads and dog dads should be celebrated today! So be sure and honor the father in your life today.

Memes are a great way to honor him, even if you’re making fun of him a little.

Let’s look at the history of this special day. Father’s Day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910 in Washington state, History.com noted, but the holiday wasn’t an official U.S. holiday until many years later.

Mother’s Day was the inspiration for Father’s Day. Mother’s Work Days were celebrated at the urging of activist Ann Reeves Jarvis starting in the 1860s. Then in 1908, it became an official holiday thanks to her daughter Anna Jarvis. The day took off and became an official holiday in 1914. It took a bit longer for Father’s Day to take off, though.

Sonora Smart Dodd tried to establish the equivalent holiday in 1909 by visiting lots of churches near Spokane. This led to the first state holiday celebrating Father’s Day in 1910. By 1916, President Woodrow Wilson was honoring the day, and then in 1924 President Calvin Coolidge urged states to honor the holiday too.

As with Mother’s Day, there was some controversy due to the commercialization of the holiday. In fact, there was a movement at one point to end the holidays altogether. By the time World War II came around, many argued that Father’s Day was another chance to honor American troops, History.com reported.

An official proclamation for the holiday wasn’t signed until 1972 by President Richard Nixon. It’s interesting to see how much longer it took even after Mother’s Day was an official holiday. But today, the two holidays are viewed with equal importance and both are celebrated with fervor.

And now, with social distancing in place, one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday is through funny memes.

