Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing on May 29, 2019 from her home in New Canaan, Connecticut. As part of the Nine at Nine series, the ID channel is airing Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery to further investigate Dulos’ disappearance and murder.

The show will detail evidence regarding Dulos’s disappearance including information on her relationship with her estranged husband Fotis. Dulos was last seen on May 29, 2019 when she was dropping her children off at school. She had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for later in the day in New York City, but she did not show up.

When police responded to her friends reported her missing, they found blood in the garage of her home and recovered other evidence. Her ex-husband has since been charged with her murder.

Here’s what you should know about Dulos and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos:

1. He Was Charged With Her Murder

VideoVideo related to jennifer and fotis dulos: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-06-01T20:15:09-04:00

Fotis was charged in connection with her murder in early 2020 but was released on a $6 million bond soon after.

Dulos’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was also released but taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to ABC News, authorities allege that “Jennifer Dulos was killed at her home on May 24, 2019 between 8:05 a.m . and 10:25 a.m.” They believe she was bound with zip ties and put inside her own car. Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence.

2. They Had Five Children Together

VideoVideo related to jennifer and fotis dulos: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-06-01T20:15:09-04:00

At the time of her disappearance, the Dulos couple had five children, who have since been reported to be “healthy and well” according to a family statement.

Around Thanksgiving in 2019, the family released a statement regarding the disappearance.

“We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them,” the statement read. “And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.”

3. Fotis Dulos Said He Was Innocent

Evidence including clothes and sponges with Jennifer Dulos’s blood on it was discovered in trash cans where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis disposing of garbage bags. A woman in the passenger seat allegedly matches the description of his girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis.

Fotis was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police on January 7, 2020. He was charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping.

At the time of his arrest, his attorney told ABC News, “Mr. Dulos has contended he’s not guilty.”

4. Jennifer Dulos Alleged Fotis Threatened to Kidnap Their Children

VideoVideo related to jennifer and fotis dulos: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-06-01T20:15:09-04:00

Before her disappearance, Jennifer alleged that her then-husband exhibited “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior,” and she said she was afraid for the safety of her children according to ABC News.

She also alleged that Fotis Dulos threatened to kidnap their children if she refused his terms in their divorce settlement. Jennifer said he had bought a gun earlier that year.

“I am afraid of my Husband,” Jennifer Dulos alleged. “I know that filing for divorce, and filing this Motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

Fotis Dulos denied the allegations.

5. Fotis Dulos Died in January 2020

VideoVideo related to jennifer and fotis dulos: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-06-01T20:15:09-04:00

Fotis was hospitalized in critical condition in January 2020 to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after he attempted suicide.

He died on January 30, 2020 at a New York City hospital. His children were able to visit him prior to his death to say goodbye according to NBC Connecticut.

He allegedly wrote a suicide note before attempting to kill himself, writing “I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney.”

Since his death, a judge has granted a nolle prosequi to dismiss the murder charges against Fotis, acknowledging that the trial could not continue.

Troconis and the third suspect, Kent Mawhinney have both been charged in connection with the case. The trials have been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ NEXT: Forbes Accuses Kylie Jenner of Lying About Net Worth