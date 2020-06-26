Hallmark’s ‘Midway to Love’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is sharing a surprise movie on Friday night, June 26: Midway to Love. This is an unusual addition to the Mystery channel’s schedule and a welcome offering for many Hallmark fans. The movie stars Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Midway to Love premieres on Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on July 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern and July 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Dr. Rachel August is the host of her own televised therapy show in New York City. When the network announces that her show is changing to a tabloid shock-fest, Rachel retreats home to try and figure out her next move. While there, Rachel reconnects with her old high school boyfriend, Mitchell, who is back in town working as a fourth-grade teacher. Mitchell shows her around town, reliving old times and enjoying each other’s company. Rachel fears that she will break Mitchell’s heart again if she doesn’t withdraw but it may be too late.”

‘Midway to Love’ Was Filmed in Kentucky

Midway to Love was filmed in Kentucky, according to IMDb. It was filmed by Lucky Day Studios and was originally released in August 2019, but this is the first time it’s aired on a Hallmark channel.

The locations listed on IMDb include:

Midway, Kentucky

Versailles, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky

Wilmore, Kentucky

Jeff Day, the director, told Kentucky.com that the entire town of Midway opened their arms to the filming and welcome them.

The movie was released in August 2019 on Prime Video on Amazon.

The movie was also available on Pure Flix, a streaming service. This is the first time it’s released for a TV broadcast. Day told Kentucky.com that Hallmark had originally passed on the movie in 2019, but in February 2020 Hallmark changed its mind and decided to buy the rights to the movie.

There’s a really cute love story that went on behind the scenes during the filming. Hendrix said that she and her husband were dating at the time they shot this film together. He used the money he made from the movie to make her engagement ring.

Here’s a sweet post that Hendrix shared about Stine recently on Facebook.

Hendrix shared that the movie was filmed around a campus in Kentucky where her parents met:

Meet The Cast for ‘Midway to Love’

Rachel Hendrix stars as Rachel. Her credits include Shooting Heroin, Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, Raising Dion, Semper Fi, Creepshow, Vindication, Left Behind: Vanished – Next Generation, Victory by Submission, 77 Chances, The Perfect Wave, and more.

Daniel Stine stars as Mitchell. His credits include Vindication, Virginia Minnesota, Radical, Surviving Disaster, and a number of shorts.

And yes, the stars of the movie are now married in real life. At the time it was filmed, they were dating!

Also starring in the movie are:

Andrew Hunter (Alden Jeffries )

Joe Gatton (Oscar August)

Dara Tiller (Deborah )

Samuel Lockridge (Cam )

Brenna Wood (Samantha )

Eva Bishop (Shelly )

Melissa Combs (Peggy)

Here are more photos from the movie.

