Simon Cowell Not Dead: ‘American Idol’ Judge Still Alive

Simon Cowell is not dead despite the phrase “RIPSimonCowell” trending on Twitter on June 25. There have been no media reports, no public statements from his management or any mention of a possible death on his various social media channels. The trend appears to be related to an erroneous edit on Cowell’s Wikipedia page that said he died on June 25.

Simon Cowell, 60, is a highly recognizable celebrity and if he was dead, it would have been widely reported. Cowell has not been active on any of his social media channels since June 16.

Cowell Changed His Lifestyle Dramatically Following a Health Scare in 2017

Since 2017, Cowell’s dramatic weight loss has been widely reported in the media. Cowell said October 2017 that he changed his lifestyle after he fell down the stairs after fainting at home.

Simon Cowell Can't Eat Cake on His 60th BirthdaySimon Cowell is just weeks away from turning 60, and while he feels great about hitting the milestone, he told Ellen he can't celebrate with cake. Plus, the "America's Got Talent" judge explained the reason behind his major diet change and losing a significant amount of weight. #TheEllenShow #SimonCowell #Ellen 2019-09-17T13:00:02Z

The fainting episode was caused by low blood pressure, according to Cowell. In May 2020, Cowell told The Sun that he lost nearly 60 pounds since beginning his healthy lifestyle. Cowell told the tabloid, “The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow’.” Cowell also told The Sun, “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.”

Cowell added that he avoided red meat as well as a lot of vegetables, salads and “this great beer.” During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Cowell credited his son, Eric, 6, as influencing his new lifestyle.

Stars Such as Jeff Goldblum & The Rock Have Been Victims of Death Hoaxes in the Past

Death hoaxes are common in the internet age. In March 2014, ABC News published a guideline for internet users in order to help them to avoid falling for death hoaxes. At that time, a common death hoax suggested that various celebrities, including Jeff Goldblum and The Rock, had died after falling from some cliffs in New Zealand. The ABC article pointed out that readers should be eagle-eyed for “bait text” — information that seems interesting but has been used multiple times in multiple other fake stories.

A Washington Post article on the same topic encouraged users to stick to known websites and noted that “Breaking news stories will usually include the reporter’s name; hoaxes, mysteriously, go un-bylined.”

Britney Spears Death Hoax Blamed on HackersTweets from Sony Music's Twitter account and Bob Dylan's Twitter account claiming the pop singer was dead appear to suggest a connection to Ourmine, a group previously linked to Twitter hacks on major companies. 2016-12-27T15:26:12Z

In 2014, The Week published a list of hoax sites. They included, Empire News, The National Report, Huzlers, Daily Currant and Free Wood Post. The website noted that occasionally news stories from satire sites such as The Onion and Clickhole are circulated as legitimate news. The Week article concludes simply that users should “Take 30 seconds to determine whether something is real before you blast it out to hundreds of people. We’ll all have a better internet for it.”

Buzzfeed’s Craig Silverman, a specialist in fake news, told DigiDay in 2012, “Fake news relies on viral sharing. If you think about why so many stars are subject to death hoaxes, they’ve been part of a pop culture that people have an emotional connection to. And that is at the core of what makes fake news work.”

