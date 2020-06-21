United We Sing: GRAMMY Tribute To The Unsung Heroes Performers Lineup

Tonight, on June 21, 2020, CBS is airing a star-studded event to celebrate essential workers across the United States. The event, “United We Sing, a GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes” airs at 8 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick Jr., who took his daughter Georgia across the United States in their RV, stopping along the way to thank essential workers.

The special is two hours long and will feature special guests and performances from celebrities. The event was put together by the Recording Academy and CBS.

The Show Will Feature Performances From Grammy Winners

During the two-hour special, viewers will be treated to performances by Grammy winners and nominees.

Here are the performers who were announced prior to the special:

Harry Connick, Jr.

John Fogerty

Jamie Foxx

Herbie Hancock

Cyndi Lauper

Little Big Town

Branford Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis

Dave Matthews

Tim McGraw

Irma Thomas

Jon Batiste

Andra Day

Rockin Dopsie

Trombone Shorty

There will also be appearances by other special guests including:

Sandra Bullock

Drew Brees

Queen Latifah

Brad Pitt

Oprah Winfrey

Renee Zellweger

The celebrities will deliver surprise messages to essential workers who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Will Span Multiple States

Join me in celebrating essential workers all across America! I traveled across the country to hear their stories, and can't wait to share them with you. Tonight, I'm hosting #UnitedWeSingCBS: A GRAMMY® TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES on @CBS at 8pm/7c! — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) June 21, 2020

The special starts with the Connicks’ journey, beginning t their home in Connecticut and stopping in various cities along the way. They will end up in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At each stop along the way, the father-daughter duo will listen to stories of essential workers, including workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more. The journey was made to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.

When they get to New Orleans, there will be moving musical performances from more special guests including Connick, Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas that will take place at iconic locations throughout the city.

During the special, CBS and the Recording Academy will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children like No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans. They’re also encouraging donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

The special was filmed with a minimal crew that was practicing social distancing with extensive safety precautions in place according to the Recording Academy.

Host Harry Connick, Jr. has received multiple Grammy and Emmy awards. He has also been nominated for Tony Awards for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer.

“Over the past three decades, Connick has established himself as a musician, singer and composer, a legendary live performer and a best-selling artist with millions of recordings sold around the world,” Grammy.com states. “The foundation of Connick’s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of 5.”

In December 2019, Connick performed on Broadway in a show he wrote and directed, “Harry Connick, Jr.- A Celebration of Cole Porter.”

