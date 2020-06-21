Father’s Day 2020 at Whataburger: Hours & Specials

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Father’s Day as a bit of comfort food during a shelter-at-home holiday? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Father’s Day 2020. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy.

Whataburger Is Open for Father’s Day

Whataburger restaurants are open for business on Father’s Day. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, things might be a little different this time around.

Whataburger opened some of its dining rooms on June 8, the restaurant shared in a press release. Those dining rooms are only allowing 50% capacity and they are continuing to follow wellness and temperature checks for employees. Quite a few safety measures are in place now. Social distancing, including interactions with guests, should continue as possible. Public drink stations are closed and customers will be given a new cup for refills. Single-use silverware and condiments are still being used, along with strict sanitizing protocols. Some seats and booths may be closed for social distancing.

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations. Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for guests who order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger App. To use curbside service select your preferred Whataburger location, create your online order, and select the curbside pickup method when prompted. When you arrive, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name and that you placed an order online. You’ll be pointed to a curbside parking space.

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Specials on Father’s Day

A representative of Whataburger reached out to Heavy to let us know that the store is offering a special just in time for Father’s Day. Through June 28, participating locations are offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich. The offer is redeemable online only for quick and convenient curbside pickup or delivery.

To redeem this offer, sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play. You can also order online at Whataburger.com.

The Honey BBQ sandwich features Texas Toast, chicken strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, and Honey BBQ. If you get it with a Whatameal, you’ll also get Medium Fries and a Medium Drink.

Another special limited-time sandwich at Whataburger is the BBQ Bacon Burger. This burger comes on a large bun with two large beef patties, smoked cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese, three bacon slices, pickles, diced onions, and BBQ sauce.

The representative told Heavy: “If you are looking for last-minute gifts for Dad, check out our new Father’s Day items and more at Whatastore.com. While prices vary by product, free shipping is included on orders $50 or more and you can use code DAD at checkout for a $5 restaurant gift card.”

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates