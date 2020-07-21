Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ New Tonight? When’s the Judge Cuts Episode?

After auditions for season 15 of America’s Got Talent concluded last week, fans are expecting the competition to continue with the Judge Cuts round of performance. Unfortunately, viewers of AGT will have to wait another week for the next new episode of acts; the Judges Cuts begin on Tuesday, July 28.

In the show’s Tuesday night timeslot, NBC will instead air a filler episode recapping the season’s audition highlights from its first 7 episodes. The official synopsis for the recap episode explains, “Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell and celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara revisit some of the biggest, best and most showstopping moments from Season 15; hosted by Terry Crews.”

Season 15 Only Has 1 Episode of Judge Cuts Before Moving on to the Live Shows

According to USA Today, only one episode of Judge Cuts was filmed this season. After shutting down production during auditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s Got Talent was able to resume filming with strict safety guidelines so that the “show could go on” as closely to schedule as possible.

Simon Cowell told USA Today, “As bad as it is, you always have to find a solution to get back to work. I have sympathy for so many people in this situation, but if our show is an example, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s different, but hopefully it will still be as popular.”

Judge Sofia Vergara shared a behind the scenes photo from their Judge’s Cuts episode shoot. The photo, which features Vergara and her fellow judges Cowell and Heidi Klum sitting socially distanced in their cars, was captioned, “Night shoot @agt Judge’s cut!!”

Judge Cuts Were Filmed Without an Audience & the Live Shows Will Begin in August

After the Judge Cuts episode airs on July 28, there will be a one-week hiatus before the start of the live shows on August 11. How AGT chooses to tackle its live shows remains to be seen. In an interview with People, judge Simon Cowell revealed, “We’ve worked out about three different scenarios for how we can shoot the live shows with or without an audience, or a limited audience. And each one of them creatively works. The most important thing is that we have to ensure that since people have auditioned, that they do get the chance safely to be able to compete as they normally do, and get that chance to win a million dollars, or at least appear in the final.”

Of the importance of finding a way to carry on with the season in light of coronavirus, NBC’s executive vice president of alternative programming Jenny Groom told USA Today, “We wanted to figure out how can we do this in a safe manner and for fans to feel like they still get the show they love. We also talked a lot about how this is this show we feel America needs right now. They need to feel like they can escape.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

