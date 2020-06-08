Sean Lowe’s Wife Dishes on Having Sex with Her Husband

For the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! ABC is airing a 3-hour special recap of the highlights from Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor on Monday, June 8. At the end of Lowe’s season, he proposed to Catherine Giudici; the two are still married to this day.

Ahead of their televised wedding in 2014, Lowe and Giudici gained extra media attention once it came out that they were waiting to have sex until after they were married.

After they were married, Sean and Catherine appeared on an After the Final Rose special, and their wedding night was, unsurprisingly, a topic of intrigue. When Chris Harrison asked Season how their first time together was, he replied “fireworks.” Catherine teasingly corrected him, saying it was “quick fireworks.” In response to his potentially sub-par first performance, Harrison joked to Sean, “Welcome to the club, buddy. You got 50, 60 years to figure it out, so don’t worry about it.”

Sean Lowe Was Not a Virgin Before He Became the ‘Bachelor,’ but He & Catherine Chose to Wait Until Marriage

While Lowe’s virginity was a topic of great scrutiny, he revealed he had sex before marrying Catherine – he was a born-again virgin by the time he became The Bachelor, which is why he and Catherine didn’t have sex until they were married.

According to Time, Lowe revealed “I didn’t have sex in college. And honestly, I don’t even know if I knew at that time why I took that stance. After graduating college, I moved back to Dallas. I was dating other girls and I started having sex, and I would feel extremely guilty afterwards. But after that guilt faded, then I’d start talking to some other girl and go down that same path of destruction…. At the age of 24 I finally became a man. I said, ‘Okay, Jesus, let’s do it again.’”

Giudici told Entertainment Tonight that Lowe’s virginity and desire to stay celibate until marriage was never a big deal for their relationship or her feelings for him. While they were filming The Bachelor, she revealed, “I mean, I knew that his values were really important to him the whole season. It just didn’t come up because it wasn’t important to me.”

Sean Lowe Is the Only ‘Bachelor’ So Far to Marry His Final Pick

Sean and Catherine Lowe have been happily married since 2014, and currently have two children together, Samuel Thomas and Isaiah Hendrix. After 24 seasons of The Bachelor, Lowe is the only lead to marry and stay with his final pick from the season finale.

“I think that anyone has it in them. As long as you know that you’re going to go through some hard times together, and you’re going to stick with it, and you’re going to hold each other’s hands throughout everything, I think that’s really [the key]. There’s going to be some difficulties beyond that, that you might not be able to get past. But as long as you have a good foundation and you are respectful of each other, I think you can get through a lot of stuff. Obviously, we’ve seen that with us.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! premieres on Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on ABC, featuring Sean Lowe’s season.

