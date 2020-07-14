Camille Grammer’s Shady Tweets About Her RHOBH Castmates

In a recent preview for the next episode (episode 10) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Kyle Richards confronts former co-star Camille Grammer over her negative social media comments about the ladies.

In the preview, Richards says, “I don’t know where the anger towards me came from. I mean, the Tweets, every time someone tweeted something mean or hurtful, you were liking and saying mean things about every single one of us across the board. You were coming through and annihilating everybody, you tweeted something about Denise drinking or something.” Following Richards talking, the clip shows a Tweet from Grammer on July 31, 2019, that read, “Maybe she’s on something?”

In response, Grammer says to Richards, “I was so angry at Denise. The whole issue about drinking came up with her.” The clip then shows scenes from last year’s reunion episode, where Denise Richards asks the ladies if Grammer is on something.

Richards then says, “I really was confused by that and it made me not trust what comes out of your mouth because I don’t know if you’re saying something nice if it’s genuine, or if you say something mean, you really feel that, even. You’re saying one thing to one person, and another thing to someone else.”

In the same clip, in a confessional interview, Richards said, “Camille has this big opinion on Twitter, and then when she sees you, she says nothing to your face.”

So, what exactly has Grammer been saying about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies lately? Here’s what you need to know:

Grammer Recently Snubbed Erika Jayne On Twitter

In a July 8, 2020, Tweet, Grammer snubbed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. In the Tweet, Grammer wrote, “As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying”

When a fan replied to her that, “Erika’s team is probably huddling right now right Erika’s clapback to you,” Grammer simply replied, “I can handle it. I have survived cancer, an awful public divorce and my house burnt down.” Erika Jayne has not yet responded to the Tweet.

As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying 🤷‍♀️ — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 8, 2020

Grammer Called Her Fellow Castmates ‘Trash’ Last Year

Following last season’s reunion show, Grammer took to Twitter to praise costar Lisa Vanderpump and bash the rest of the cast. In a Tweet from August 1, 2019, Grammer wrote in response to a fan criticizing Denise Richards’ actions at the reunion, “True. The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash”

On the previous day, July 31, 2019, Grammer tweeted the infamous, “Maybe she’s on something?” tweet that got her in hot water with Kyle Richards in the clip above. In the same string of post-reunion tweets, Grammer also tweeted out that she didn’t believe that Denise Richards lost items in the California wildfires that ravaged the area last year. Grammer wrote, “I don’t believe Denise lost her precious pictures, hand written letters from family members, baby pictures and doesn’t have to deal with the city of Malibu to get permits to clear the lot her house was on.. meeting with the town for toxic debris removable.. the list goes on..”

As shown during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer lost her home due to these wildfires.

True. The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash https://t.co/mhjSNEkYZm — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) August 1, 2019

Grammer Shaded The Entire Cast Before The Season 10 Premiere

Before the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer shaded the entire cast on Twitter. In response to a fan asking about the premiere of the season’s trailer, Grammer tweeted on January 8, 2020, “I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends.” Grammer implied that none of the current cast was able to carry the show.

Grammer also “likes” other user’s comments on Twitter about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Richards mentioned in the above clip. On July 8, 2020, Grammer liked this Tweet that read, “Rinna running fast as she can to fake support Dennis then going back to the other hw to talk sh*t about her.” Grammer also liked a similar Tweet about Lisa Rinna on May 27, 2020, that read “Denise, Lisa has never let a little thing like friendship get in the way of that Bravo check.”

I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) January 8, 2020

READ NEXT: Denise Richards Is Most Mad at This RHOBH Cast Member