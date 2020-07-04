Chipotle’s 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re wanting a burrito on the 4th of July today, then you might want to stop by the delicious Chipotle Mexican Grill or have food delivered to your door. But is Chipotle open today? The answer is that yes the chain will be open, but stores will be closing early today for the holiday.

All Locations Are Open, But Stores Are Closing at 3 PM Local Time

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that for the Fourth of July, restaurants will be closing at 3 p.m. local time and then will resume normal hours on Sunday.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies. You can find your local Chipotle here.

Chipotle shared with Heavy that the restaurant is taking many precautions for the pandemic.

We continue to take additional precautions to safeguard our employees and guests which include: wellness checks; air treatment systems; masks for all employees; increased sanitization of high-touch, high-traffic areas; elevated frequency of personal hygiene requirements; visible hand sanitizing stations; line markers in restaurant that separate guests by 6 feet; decals, arrows, seat maps and table tent signage; a new Steward position to manage the dining room; and a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders.”

Restaurants across the country are offering to-go options. Customers are able to order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick up directly from mobile shelves, or get delivery. You can order delivery through the website or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, or other services depending on your location.

If you do dine-in where available, Chipotle’s FAQ says that the following things have changed:

We have limited dining room capacity with guidelines for customers throughout the restaurant like floor decals, arrows, seat mats, table tents and visible hand sanitizing stations. Tabasco bottles and cutlery will no longer be self-serve and employees are wearing masks as part of their uniform. Notably, we’ve also introduced a Steward position, responsible for directing customers, managing the dining room and sanitizing as guests complete their dine-in meals.

You can see a roundup of everything Chipotle is doing to keep customers safe here. In addition to everything they’re doing in the store, Chipotle has also donated 200,000 burritos to Healthcare Heroes at 2,607 facilities across the country.

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

As you can see, Chipotle has implemented numerous options to help keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic. If you’re wanting to visit the restaurant for the Fourth of July, make sure that you visit early.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates