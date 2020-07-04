Is Whataburger Open the 4th of July 2020? See Hours & Specials

Craving a delicious Whataburger for the 4th of July during yet another shelter-at-home holiday? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on the Fourth of July. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy.

Whataburger Is Open for the 4th of July

Whataburger restaurants are open for business on Father’s Day. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, things might be a little different this time around.

Whataburger opened some of its dining rooms on June 8 (the latest update), the restaurant shared in a press release. Those dining rooms are only allowing 50% capacity and they are continuing to follow wellness and temperature checks for employees. Quite a few safety measures are in place. Social distancing, including interactions with guests, should continue as possible. Public drink stations are closed and customers will be given a new cup for refills. Single-use silverware and condiments are still being used, along with strict sanitizing protocols. Some seats and booths may be closed for social distancing.

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations. Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for guests who order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger App. To use curbside service select your preferred Whataburger location, create your online order, and select the curbside pickup method when prompted. When you arrive, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name and that you placed an order online. You’ll be pointed to a curbside parking space.

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Specials on the 4th of July

There are quite a few specials you might enjoy on the 4th of July. There’s the new Pico de Gallo Burger for example. It features two patties on a toasted bun, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce.

Whataburger’s VP of Marketing and Innovation, Richard Scheffler, said: “The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple – fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers – but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love. The texture and color of the Pico elevates the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce is delicious – both on its own and on the burger. I think it’s the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited time menu items.”

You can also request Pico de Gallo on other menu items.

Other menu items you might enjoy include the Dr. Pepper Shake, also available for a limited time.

The Honey BBQ chicken strip sandwich is still available in some locations. It features Texas Toast, chicken strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, and Honey BBQ. If you get it with a Whatameal, you’ll also get Medium Fries and a Medium Drink.

Other featured items include the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger, the Whataburger Patty Melt, and the Mushroom Swiss Burger. Of course, all your old favorites are still available too.

