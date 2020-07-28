Daredevil Jonathon Goodwin Attempts Terrifying Stunt on ‘AGT’ (Video)

Tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent is the Judges’ Cuts, and they look a little different this year than they have in past years. This time around, the judges will be at a drive-in like theater and watch contestants perform from home on the big screen.

One of the many performers tonight is Welsh TV escapologist and daredevil Jonathon Goodwin, and he’ll be performing another dangerous stunt. During his original audition, judge Simon Cowell made a reference to seeing Goodwin on another show, which was a reference to Britain’s Got Talent, where Goodwin made the finals.

On the judges’ cuts episode, Goodwin’s performance will be reviewed by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

Jonathon Goodwin Performed Via Video Submission

In his new performance for the judges’ cuts episode, Goodwin performed through a video submission for the judges.

“I’m glad to see you alive,” Cowell said to him. “You’re actually crazy.”

He mentioned that he’d previously seen Goodwin get as close to killing himself as he’d ever seen someone do on live TV.

“What you’re about to see is probably the most scary and the most dangerous thing I’ve ever performed,” Goodwin commented before the video began playing.

In the performance, Goodwin dons a metal blindfold and places an entire cup of water on his head, playing a game with Howie.

“I have a loaded crossbow here and April has a balloon,” he said before shooting an arrow through a balloon being filled up by his assistant.

Goodwin continues, explaining what is going to happen with the trick including multiple crossbows firing at different times directly into a target placed behind him.

“This is blindfold chicken with crossbows,” he explained before telling April to start filling the bottles that would cause the crossbows to fire.

“If you thought that was scary, I’ve got three more that are even scarier,” he concluded.

Goodwin Has Been Performing Danger Acts Since He Was Seven Years Old

Who will make it to the live shows? Find out TONIGHT 8/7c on #AGT Judge Cuts! pic.twitter.com/suY1J6fkKq — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 28, 2020

In the introduction for his new stunt, Goodwin introduces himself and says that he has loved danger acts since he was seven years old. He said he would film things from home from a young age.

“Anything that’s dangerous, a little bit stupid, that’s got me written all over it,” he said. “A few things have gone wrong. I’ve broken my leg, lots and lots of burns, but I love creating things that people have never seen before.”

He continued, saying that people think there’s some kind of trickery involved in what he does, but there isn’t anything like that going on.

“Everything that you’re gonna see is real,” he added. “This is the most dangerous thing I’ve ever attempted.”

He said that he also didn’t have much time to prepare for the act, and he knew he was going to have to push himself. The daredevil said that the act could get him badly injured or even killed if it went the wrong way.

“All I’m going to be focused on is surviving,” he said.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Tune in to watch Goodwin’s most challenging stunt yet.

