Khloé Kardashian Says ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Amid Kanye West Drama

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian is remaining positive amid turmoil between sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. The rapper issued an apology to his wife after revealing personal family matters during a presidential campaign rally and on social media in the days that followed.

Originally, West claimed he was trying to divorce Kim and accused mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being a white supremacist. He also called the momager “Kris Jong-Un,” a reference to North Korea’s dictator and labeled Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble as “Calmye.”

During the rally, he cried while talking about abortion, saying his father wanted his mother to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. He then talked about Kim’s first pregnancy, saying they considered having an abortion for months. He then broke down in tears and screamed, “I almost killed my daughter,” about 7-year-old North West. The couple now has four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Khloé didn’t address any of the family drama. “Great morning!!!! Happy Monday,” she wrote. “Remember life is beautiful. We can all find the beauty in anything and everything. I challenge you to do one kind thing today. take a moment to do one small thing for someone else in an act of kindness.”

Khloé Shares Quotes About Gratefulness

The star continued to share messages about positivity on her Instagram Story. “Start each day with a grateful heart,” the first quote read.

“Our days are happier when we give people a bit of our heart rather than a piece of our mind,” another message said. “Two things prevent us from happiness; living in the past and observing others.”

Khloé regularly shares quotes–some that are cryptic in nature–on social media. “Keep going. No matter how stuck you are,” one message she shared read, according to a screenshot by The Sun. “No matter how bad things are. No matter how many days you’ve spent crying. No matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. No matter how many days you’ve spent wishing things were different. I promise you won’t feel this way forever. Keep going.”

Kim Only Responded To West’s Rants Once

Kim has not publicly responded to her husband’s apology. West asked for her forgiveness, saying she defended him but he did not look out for her.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

After initially remaining silent, Kim asked for compassion for her husband, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She said his mental illness does not take away from his genious.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

