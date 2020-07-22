Meek Mill’s Cryptic Message After Kanye West’s Kim Kardashian Claims

Rapper Meek Mill posted a cryptic message after Kanye West seemingly accused him of having an affair with Kim Kardashian. Kardashian broke her silence on Wednesday, saying West has bipolar disorder and is a complicated yet brilliant person.

“Some people aren’t loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty,” Mill wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, as noted by Life & Style. “I had to learn this through experience.”

On Twitter, he added: “S*** is cappp cmon …..”

West Has Been Making Bizarre Statements

Since West held a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, where he said he wanted Kardashian to abort their first daughter, 7-year-old North West, and claimed Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves.

In the days that followed, West went on two Twitter rants, where he attacked Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, who he called Kris Jong-Un and accused of being a white supremacist. On Tuesday, he slammed Kardashian for being inappropriate with Mill. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go,” he wrote in since-deleted tweeted, as reported by People.

“Meek is my man and was respectful,” West continued. “That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth $5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ.”

Kardashian Says West Asks For Compassion

After remaining silent for days, Kardashian broke her silence to remind people that West suffers from bipolar disorder and asked for people’s understanding. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Kardashian asked for compassion. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this,” she wrote. “Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding. With Love and Gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

