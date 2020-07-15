Nick Cannon Demands Apology From ViacomCBS After Firing

TV show host and actor Nick Cannon demanded an apology from ViacomCBS after he was fired for making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast. Cannon also wants ownership of Wild ‘N Out.

The star issued a lengthy statement via Facebook on July 15, hours after he was ousted from the media giant. He titled the post “Truth and Reconciliation.”

“If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands,” the former Masked Singer host wrote. “I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

The star added he was disappointed with ViacomCBS, a company he had worked with for more than 20 years. Cannon said he started with the network when he was 17 years old, becoming one of the youngest staff writers and was given many opportunities.

Ultimately, Cannon said he would not be bullied.

“Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked [sic] to make an example of an outspoken black man,” he wrote. “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

Cannon had a longstanding relationship with Viacom, starting with appearing on Nickelodeon in the ’90s. He continued with the company into the 2000s, creating the wildly popular series Wild ‘N Out. His most recent gig was hosting Fox’s reality competition series The Masked Singer.

According to his profile on the Internet Movie Database, he is best known for his movie roles in Drumline, Bobby, Men in Black II and Underclassman.

ViacomCBS Claims Cannon Refused to Apologize

According to ViacomCBS, Cannon refused to apologize for his offensive statements. In their official statement, issued to Variety, the company emphasized they “combat hate of all kinds.”

Their full announcement has been shared below:

ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.

What Did Cannon Say?

During a June episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” the actor interviewed Professor Griff, a rapper who was kicked out of Public Enemy after he told The Washington Times in 1989, “The Jews are wicked. And we can prove this,” according to the New York Times.

During the podcast with Griff, Cannon said “the Semitic people are Black people” and he referenced several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that involve the Rothschild family.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

On July 13, Cannon said he took full responsibility for his statements. “I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because my intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, so let’s embrace those as well as each other,” he wrote.

