Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Pizza Hut is OPEN on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re not in the mood to cook out or grill anything, the pizza restaurant has you covered. Pizza Hut typically only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, with most restaurants remaining open for all other holidays depending on your location.

Although most Pizza Hut locations will be open on Saturday, some stores may have limited (and sometimes extended) hours depending on where you live, so we suggest calling your local store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. Because Pizza Hut is chain-operated, the holiday hours are generally left up to the discretion of the chain owner, so they may be reduced in certain rural locations.

Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, and much later on weekends. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut Usually Remains Open for Big Holiday Weekends Like Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day

Pizza Hut usually only closes for two federal holidays each year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although some locations remain open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours. Otherwise Pizza Hut is typically open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day.

Since pizza is a popular craving during holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains often remain open in order to accommodate the high customer demand. After all, pizza does big business during those holiday weekends, so it wouldn’t make sense to close and lose out on the the increased sales.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

According to this Reddit thread, the chain almost always remains open on the 4th of July, without fail. One user wrote, “It may depend on location, but I know ours is,” while another added, “I used to work at a local pizza hut and without fail, they would schedule me for the 4th of July, no matter what I threw at them to get that day off,” so it’s safe to say your local Pizza Hut will be open on Saturday.

Pizza Hut Offers Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The pizza joint specializes in pizza, wings, pasta and breadsticks, as well as a few desserts such as cinnamon sticks, Hershey’s chocolate brownies, cookie cakes and bread twists. Pizza Hut also has its own line of calzones, and offers plenty of options for drinks. The pizza chain dubbed itself the “the pizza company that lives life unboxed,” and has more than 16,000 restaurants and 350,000 team members in more than 100 countries, according to its site.

If you’re worried about catching the coronavirus by ordering out, Pizza Hut has you covered. The pizza chain is offering contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having physical contact with the delivery driver. The restaurant is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.