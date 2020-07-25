Ray Park’s Wife Says ‘Revenge Porn’ Allegations Are False

Ray Park’s wife is speaking out after an explicit photo was shared on the actor’s public Instagram account on July 24. The photo, which was quickly deleted from the account, appeared to show a woman performing oral sex. The image was shot from the point-of-view of the man who was being serviced.

Screenshots of the image were shared online as commenters accused Park of engaging in “revenge porn” against his wife. Others speculated that the actor’s account may have been hacked. Neither Park nor his wife has confirmed that they were actually the two people in the photo.

His wife, Lisa, says the allegations against her husband are false. She denounced the online gossip and asked fans to respect her family’s privacy in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. She also told director and movie blogger Andy Signore that her children have not posted any comments about their father and any quotes attributed to them are fake.

Ray Park is the Scottish actor best known for playing the role of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Park Says She Is ‘Disappointed’ & ‘Hurt’ By the ‘False Allegations’

As of this writing, Ray Park has not publicly commented about the image that was shared to his Instagram account. He has also not addressed whether his account could have been hacked. But wife Lisa Park has a message for fans and online commenters alike: Back off.

She took to Instagram on July 25 to share a series of short statements to her Stories. In the first message, Park expressed disappointment about the allegations being spread about her and her husband and flatly states the rumors are false. She wrote:

I would like to take this opportunity to express how disappointed and hurt I am by some of the false allegations, comments and messages that have been posted that are NOT TRUE. I ask you to be kind, respectful and think before you make public comments that have a NEGATIVE impact on the wellbeing of myself and my FAMILY! Please report any false allegations to help my family at this time!

Park then posted a series of quotes about not allowing pettiness and drama to influence happiness. She also shared this quote from Washington Irving: “Little minds are tamed and subdued my misfortune; but great minds rise above it.”

About an hour after her original post, Park followed up with this statement:

Thanks to those of you that have reached out I appreciate it. I’ve been inundated with so many messages. At this time I will no longer be responding to DM’s regarding the false allegations. Please respect my privacy at this time as I have to do this for my own sanity!

Lisa Park Says Any Comments Attributed to Her Children Are Also False

Ray Park & Why We Must Wait For FACTS Before Firing Darth Maul Over Instagram PostDarth Maul actor Ray Park is in hot water for a clip that was published on his public instagram account. It has social media users speculating like crazy… causing unconfirmed screenshots to come out condemning the man, with heavy accusations. But anyone rushing to cancel Ray Park, before confirming evidence – or waiting to hear legit statements from his family, are the true problem with our society. Its time to call them out, and focus on the facts that we know about this. S U P P O R T T H I S. C H A N N E L: ► SUBSCRIBE or JOIN & Better Yet, BECOME A MEMBER: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCdicbO4cLE4s1wbXjJSuSg/join ► STREAMLABS: https://streamlabs.com/popcornedplanet/tip Support The Stream & Have Your Messages On The Show LIVEI! ► CASH APP https://cash.app/$AndySignore Don’t have the Cash Ap? Get it here & Credit Me $5 http://Cash.app/app/HNMVQGK ► PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/andysignore or VENMO: @Andrew-Signore W A T C H M Y. C O N T E N T: We Go LIVE every Tuesdays & Thursday around 9PM EST / 6PM PST TWITCH: Catch Me LIVE on https://Twitch.TV/PopcornedPlanet so go Sub or Follow! F O L L O W O N S O C I A L. M E D I A: ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/andysignore ► Instagram: https://instagram.com/andysignore ► Discord: https://discord.gg/9MatHM8 ► Facebook: https://facebook/andysignore F O L L O W M Y F R I E N D S: Jody’s Corner: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4UkKUNzwgBjyEsAlvqDqCg Nerd Report: https://www.youtube.com/user/NukeTheFridgeTV Ian Elliott-Carter: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iNo9Ne7S0oRg5ERr4S9rQ Adan @ Nerdtots: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPEik5xccV2hgFQrNna074g A B O UT T H I S C H A N N E L : @PopcornedPlanet offers passionate takes on all things Movies, TV & Pop Culture, created and led by Andy Signore (creator of ScreenJunkies, Honest Trailers, MovieFights, Man At Arms and more) You can learn about Andy’s journey here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wgOFa4A0UM Andy also launched HUGGING THE CACTUS, a channel & series detailing the dangers of Cancel Culture, stories of redemption and life experience, which you can learn more here: http://www.uncanceled.com or subscribe at: http://YouTube.com/Hugging The Cactus C O N T A C T / B U S I N E S S : PopcornedPlanet@gmail.com 2020-07-25T15:03:22Z

Lisa Park has denounced any commenters who have included her children in the controversy. She says any remarks attributed to her children are also false. She stressed that in messages to movie critic Andy Signore, who shared those screengrabs to Twitter and discussed the issue on his YouTube channel.

Park wrote to Signore, “All the allegations out there are false and people are unnecessarily bringing by [sic] kids into a situation that is extremely hurtful to my kids Ray and myself. They did not post anything and would never do such a thing. I’m absolutely beyond upset and angry!”

No the only bad person here, is the one who rushes to publicly condemn @IAMRayPark off of unconfirmed screenshots… do better homework, or wait to confirm reports before passing judgement 🤦🏻‍♂️ Shitty posts indeed. pic.twitter.com/et5KnDm95J — Andy Signore (@andysignore) July 25, 2020

As Signore discussed on YouTube, a message attributed to Park’s daughter, Sienna, has circulated online. The person claiming to be Ray’s daughter wrote “this man is crazy and belongs behind bars. My dads f****** sick.” The message goes on to claim that Park mentally and physically abused her and her brother. But again, it’s important to note that Lisa Park says neither of her children has weighed in online.

On Twitter, Some Commenters Remarked That Ray Park’s Acting Career Was Over While Others Defended Him

The explicit photo on Park’s Instagram account triggered an onslaught of comments on social media. Many people have written disparaging remarks about the actor’s character and said that his Hollywood career was clearly over.

Ray Park’s career is def over. Regardless if everything coming out is ALL true, the dude is def suspect. — Nick (Key Issues) (@KeyIssuesNick) July 25, 2020

So Ray Park AKA Darth Maul posted a video on Instagram of him getting…

Say goodbye to that Maul series

This sucks

I mean it really blows

He was just getting ahead pic.twitter.com/VIZXJ35miQ — StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) July 25, 2020

Quite upsetting seeing why @IAMRayPark trending. Revenge porn is not a joke & needs to be taken VERY seriously. I was looking forward to getting a photo with him at @SW_Celebration absolutely disgusting#StarWars #DarthMaul #RayPark #rayparkisoverparty — Emily Cheng | CPT 💪 (@EmCheng4747) July 25, 2020

Others jumped to his defense and argued that fans should not rush to judgment until all of the facts were known.

Final random thought: I don’t know what really happened with Ray Park and unless you are him or his wife (or their lawyers) neither do you. — Daniel T. Foster (@Weerd1) July 25, 2020

I really don't get why people are trying to already cancel Ray Park, when it's not clear as to what the heck is going on and why. Nothing has been actually established yet but people are already jumping at the chance to pass judgement. — Van Woland (@phillip_jeffry) July 25, 2020

I don’t believe for a SECOND that Ray Park purposely put porn on his IG account. I’m pretty confident his account was hacked. It happens. Sad that judgmental pricks or supposed fans start the judging and jumping ship so quickly. It’s just f#%king sad. #darthskippy #RayPark pic.twitter.com/oyyxitp1Mp — Darth Skippy (@thedarthskippy) July 25, 2020

Some people have also shared feelings of relief after Lisa Park insisted the allegations were fake. For example, @@quigontimm wrote, “It’s great to see that the rumors and allegations of any wrong doing by Ray Park are in fact not true per posts his wife publicly posted on IG. I absolutely apologize for feeding into this as well. Unfortunately people were posting doctored/false screen shots of discussions.”

It’s great to see that the rumors and allegations of any wrong doing by Ray Park are in fact not true per posts his wife publicly posted on IG. I absolutely apologize for feeding into this as well. Unfortunately people were posting doctored/false screen shots of discussions. — QuiGonTimm (@quigontimm) July 25, 2020

The amount of fake news that got spread in under 24 hours about Ray Park. pic.twitter.com/pv4rQrWJ7H — Olga Pachinko Slut (@BlcckWidcw2C2C) July 25, 2020

My thoughts and feelings on Ray Park will be delayed pending review of unfolding events. — Reo M.C. (@ReoMC) July 25, 2020

AHA! SPREAD THIS! THIS IS RAY PARK’S WIFE! pic.twitter.com/TmOLq7soOo — A.J. is a Skywalker #CompleteTheCloneWars (@ajwhite_aj) July 25, 2020

READ NEXT: Get to Know New RHOA Star Drew Sidora’s Husband, Ralph Pittman