‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Sneak Peek Tonight: Time & How to Watch Online

Tonight on Friday, July 24, the Adult Swim Con is going to present a Season 5 sneak peek of Rick and Morty. Here’s everything you need to know about what time you should tune in and how to watch.

The ‘Rick and Morty’ Event Starts at 8 PM Eastern

The Rick and Morty sneak peek is happening tonight during the Adult Swim Con. The event begins at 8 p.m Eastern (7 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Pacific), according to a post by the official Rick and Morty Facebook page.

The event is going to feature Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer will be watching classic Rick and Morty clips and answering questions live.

A sneak peek of Season 5 of Rick and Morty will also be featured during the event.

The sneak peek likely won’t happen right at 8 p.m. Eastern, but sometime during the live event that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. So you’ll want to tune in right when it starts, so you don’t miss out.

You Can Watch the Video Live on Twitch

According to the Facebook post, the Adult Swim Con event can be watched on the official Adult Swim Twitch channel. So you’ll be able find the live stream here once it launches. There’s also a calendar for the event here, and the Twitch account should switch the “Rick and Morty” listing for Friday to a link to the Twitch stream once it starts. So those are two different places on Twitch that you can watch for the start of the stream.

‘Rick and Morty’ Has 60 More Episodes in Its Deal with Adult Swim

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Justin Roiland shared a tweet at the time that also mentioned 70 episodes back in 2018.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

So even with the end of Season 4, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show, since there were 10 episodes in Season 4.

This means that there will likely be five more 10-episode seasons of Rick and Morty.

Thanks to the deal with Adult Swim, fans won’t likely wait as long for new seasons of Rick and Morty as fans had to previous years. Up until now, we haven’t had a lot of new information on Season 5 and what to expect. Hopefully the Adult Swim Con event will reveal more about Season 5 and when we might actually see a new episode.

The finale for Season 4 aired on May 31 and included an original song called “Don’t Look Back.” The song is by WaterTower Music, and composed by Ryan Elder and Lauren Culjak. It features piano by Ryan Elder. The fourth season of Rick and Morty included a lot of original music. Hopefully that trend will continue for Season 5.

