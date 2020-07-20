Nene Leakes Gives Update on Tamar Braxton’s Hospitalization

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes took to Instagram Live on Saturday where she revealed that Tamar Braxton was getting the help she needed. The “Love and War” singer was hospitalized last week after she was found unconscious in her hotel room by boyfriend David Adefeso. He reportedly told first responders that she had been drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription pills.

Leakes revealed the Braxton Family Values star has “been dealing with a lot of different issues,” as noted by Entertainment Tonight.

“I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system,” Leakes said. “Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she’s able to talk to you guys.”

There was much more she wanted to say, but the Bravo reality TV star was afraid of how the information might be received and she needed all the support she could get right now.

Leakes revealed the Black Lives Matter movement has helped her. “I have dealt with so much lately,” she said. “If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it.”

When speaking about Braxton, Leakes said her friend has a strong exterior but “she has been hurting,” she noted. “We both believe in the Lord and sometimes you need a human, a friend who you can lean on and trust. Really trust because trust is hard.”

Leakes Said ‘Strong People Cry In The Dark’

Before her Instagram Live, Leakes shared a post about Braxton, where she first said she had been in contact with Braxton leading up to her hospitalization.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently!” Leakes wrote. “People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone.”

“I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this…check on your strong friends!” she continued. “Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.”

Braxton’s Sisters Asked For Prayers

While the Braxton family has not issued an official statement about the singer’s hospitalization, Trina and Towanda Braxton shared generic social media posts where they asked for prayers. Trina simply shared a photo of a heart and Towanda posted a picture that read, “Pray 4 our family.”

“Unbreak My Heart” singer Toni Braxton was spotted at a Los Angeles hospital after her sister’s incident. Adefeso was pictured talking to Toni outside the facility, as reported by The Blast.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day–more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” a rep for Braxton told the publication.

READ NEXT: Tamar Braxton’s Sisters Break Silence on Hospitalization