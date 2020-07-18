Tamar Braxton’s Sisters Break Silence on Hospitalization

Two of Tamar Braxton’s sisters posted Instagram messages after the “Love and War” singer was hospitalized on July 16. Braxton had been drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription pills, according to The Blast. Though she remains unconscious, the star is in stable condition.

Few details about Braxton’s hospitalization have been shared, but on July 17 Trina and Towanda Braxton broke their social media silence. Trina simply shared a photo of a heart and did not provide a caption. Towanda posted a picture that reads, “Pray 4 our family” and added a praying hand emoji. Thousands of fans flooded the comments section to wish Braxton well.

Braxton Receives An Outpour of Support on Social Media

Stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and more posted tributes to Braxton, praying for her to recover. “You are so powerful!! You will make it through this in the name of Jesus! I pray for your protection, strength and health! Love you please know there is no Judgement only open arms and understanding,” Williams wrote. “Let’s all pray for @tamarbraxton.”

Leakes revealed she talked to Braxton the day before she was hospitalized. She said Braxton had been struggling and told her followers to check in on their friends and loved ones–even if they seem like they’re fine.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently!” Leakes wrote. “People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone.”

“I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this…check on your strong friends!” she continued. “Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.”

Braxton Canceled Her Weekly YouTube Show The Day of Her Hospitalization

During isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, Braxton and boyfriend David Adefeso had been doing a weekly show for YouTube called, Coupled and Quarantined. They would release a new episode every Thursday, but canceled it on July 16 because Braxton wasn’t feeling well. They confirmed it wasn’t because of the coronavirus and told fans not to worry. They promised to return with a new episode next week.

“Hello ya’ll, unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID),” the message said. “We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.”

