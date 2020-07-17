Tamar Braxton Posted Instagram Video Before Hospitalization

Singer Tamar Braxton posted an Instagram video with her son Logan before she was hospitalized. Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive in a hotel room and reportedly told 911 that she had been drinking and took prescription pills. Braxton is reportedly in stable condition but remains unconscious, The Blast reported.

Tributes for Braxton to get well flooded social media, especially under her most recent post. The video showed her singing as Logan, 7, tried to get her attention. Logan is Braxton’s only child, who she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

“I just want to know if ANYONE else besides me need a vacation,” she captioned the post. “All I need to see is water 💦 and some sun ☀️ It’s only 1:30 and I wanna go to bed right now.”

Celebrity Prayers For Braxton Have Flooded Social Media

The video has been viewed more than 800,000 times as thousands of fans are sending well wishes to Braxton, with the post garnering more than 10,000 messages. Celebrities like Christian Milan, Jennifer Williams and Porsha Williams said they were praying for the singer.

Tameka Harris, best known as Tiny, dedicated a post to Braxton. “Pls send the prayers up that the Lord will protect & cover my family, my sister, our girl @tamarbraxton We love u lady 🙏🏽👑💕‼️” she wrote.

Days earlier, Braxton wrote a heartfelt post to Tiny for her birthday. She didn’t exactly like the photo, but it was the last one they took together.

I hate this picture of us. But it was the last time we were together. I love you like you are my true blood and still, after all these years you are one of my favorite people and I still consider you my Best Friend. We don’t have to speak every day or not even often, but what will never change is how I feel about you and your family. I will forever have your back and will forever pray your strength in the lord. I’m so grateful to see you as the Boss we always talked about. Happy Birthday to the woman who has it all🙏🏼✨ True love, a beautiful family, health, light and A BIG BANK.

Braxton & Adefeso Canceled Their Weekly YouTube Show Before Her Hospitalization

During lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Braxton and Adefeso have been doing a weekly show, Coupled & Quarantined. On the day of her hospitalization, the couple canceled the show, saying it didn’t have anything to do with the virus.

Hello ya’ll, unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.

Further details about Braxton’s health were unknown. Heavy reached out to Adefeso but did not immediately hear back.

Braxton’s rep told The Blast more information would be released in the following days. “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day–more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” the spokesperson said.

WEtv, which airs Braxton’s new show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, said in a statement to People: “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

