Why Teddi Mellencamp Is Terrified of Her Baby’s Neurosurgery

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp opened up in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight about her daughter Dove having to undergo neurosurgery, saying she was caught “off guard” by the diagnosis. Mellencamp’s daughter was diagnosed with Lambdoid craniosynostosis in early July 2020.

During a standard medical checkup, Mellencamp’s daughter found out that she had a rare deformity which was affecting the growth of her brain and head, and that she would need to undergo surgery. “I’m really emotional about it,” Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight, “All I care about is that Dove is happy, feeling good, safe and protected and I’m going to do my very best as her mother to make sure that I’m there to support her 100 percent. But leading up to it, it’s scary.”

Mellencamp explained the diagnosis, revealing that it happened in utero. “The fact that it happened in utero with her means that she doesn’t have room for her brain to grow, so if we didn’t catch it when we did, it would’ve continued growing,” Mellencamp said, “We’re really lucky that we caught it as early as we did and that we have the opportunity for her to have the surgery at such a quick turnaround because hospitals are crazy right now. They’re so jam-packed. I’m scared and have all of those mom nerves, but I’m also really grateful and happy that we can do this.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mellencamp’s daughter’s recovery is going to “be tough,” and that she will likely need to wear a helmet for a year.

Mellencamp Announced The Diagnosis On Social Media

In a July 6, 2020, Instagram post, Mellencamp announced her daughter’s diagnosis. Mellencamp revealed that her daughter Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid craniosynostosis. According to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, “this condition occurs when the bones at the back of an infant’s skull close up or fuse together prematurely.” Mellencamp shared that Dove will undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. In her Instagram post, Mellencamp wrote:

“Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the ‘public eye,’ isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all. Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working with her. Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc and for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosyntosis (Lambdoid craniosynostosis is a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid structures at the back of the had fuses before birth). The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support. Sending love to you all.”

Mellencamp’s Costars Have Been Supportive

Mellencamp’s fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seem to be quite supportive to her during this time, as her daughter prepares to undergo surgery. On her July 6 Instagram post, costars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne left a string of heart emojis in the comment section, and Kyle Richards wrote, “Love you guys and baby Dove.” Dorit Kemsley commented a string of prayer and heart emojis.

Other Bravo stars also commented on the photo, including Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid, who wrote, “Prayers UP.” Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham Burke also commented, writing, “Sending you all our love and prayers.”

