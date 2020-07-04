Walmart 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy 4th of July! As you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering what Walmart’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, knowing the hours can be helpful. Walmart still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today for the Fourth of July. Here’s the latest information.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Most Walmart Stores Are Still Open from 7 AM to 8:30 PM

Walmart is open for the Fourth of July, but in most cases the stores’ hours are still limited. Back on March 15, Walmart changed its hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and then on March 19, they limited the hours a little more. These hours are still in place, according to Walmart’s latest update on its website.

All 24-hour stores and most other Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours regularly. And yes, this includes July 4. So if you’re used to your Walmart being open 24 hours, you’ll need to adjust your shopping expectations today.

There’s one exception: stores that were already opening for fewer hours than 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. If stores’ regular hours involved opening later or closing earlier, then those stores will maintain those hours.

It’s always best to check the hours of the store near you just to be sure. For the store hours near you, see the store finder.

The change in hours was put in place to give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores. Stores also introduced Express Delivery that delivers items within less than two hours. Not all stores have this option, but it’s being expanded all the time.

Expect to see other changes, as many Walmarts have new requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19. This includes installing sneeze guards at checkouts, having floor decals to help maintain social distancing, and having a clearly designated entrance and exit for social distancing. The number of people in the store is also being limited. In some locations, Walmart is limiting how much you can purchase of high-demand items, such as milk, water, eggs, and other basics.

To see Walmart’s July 4 specials, visit their home page here. You can see party supplies here. These include party supply kits, patriotic balloons, yard signs, blast zone fireworks, American flag packs, banners, patriot star decorations, tissue paper fans, crepe paper streamers, pennants, yard decorations, even light-up decorations to show your patriotism after the sun goes down.

Walmart offers no-contact pickup where an associate puts your order in your car and delivery options too, in case you’re not wanting to just walk through the store looking for your groceries today. As of June 15, Walmart began accepting their normal return policy again in some states, but many other states are still on pause.

