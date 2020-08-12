AGT Winners & Eliminations 2020: Who Got Voted Off? Tonight’s Results

America’s Got Talent season 15 live shows began this week, with the first 10 quarterfinal acts performing with the hope of earning enough votes from the viewers at home to advance to the next round of the competition. While 10 acts performed during the first night of quarterfinals performances, only 5 moved on to the semifinals; the other 5 were eliminated.

Read on for a recap of the week 1 AGT quarterfinal results, including which acts advanced and which were sent home.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘AGT’ Quarterfinals Results Week 1 Recap

The 10 acts that performed during the quarterfinals night 1 were Pork Chop Revue, Feng E, Shaquira McGrath, Simon y Maria, Frenchie Babyy, Bello and Annaliese Nock, Roberta Battaglia, Michael Yo, Double Dragon, Brett Loudermilk, and Archie Williams. Only 5 would be voted into the next round by the fans.

Kelly Clarkson took Simon Cowell’s place again on the judges’ panel, while he continued to recover from a broken back injury which required surgery over the weekend.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: AGT Judge Heidi Klum Denies Alleged Connection to Jeffrey Epstein