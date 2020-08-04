AGT Judge Heidi Klum Denies Alleged Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum has recently had to defend against claims that she flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane.

According to WPEC, Klum was named in documents filed by Victoria Giuffre as one of the celebrities who boarded Epstein’s private plane; other A-listers named along with Klum were Naomi Campbell, Bill Clinton, and Al Gore.

Daniel S. Passman, Klum’s lawyer, told E! News that the allegations were false. He said, “Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them… The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.”

In a statement to People, Heidi Klum asserted, “I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island. I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him.” Continuing, Klum added, “I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.”

Klum Was Absent From ‘AGT’ Filming Due to Illness

During filming for America’s Got Talent season 15’s auditions, Klum had to miss filming for a few of the episodes due to illness. Klum developed a fever while on set and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, AGT production made the decision to send her home to quarantine until she was able to recover and get a conclusive COVID-19 result.

In an interview with People, she explained, “When I fell ill, it was on March 10. I was experiencing fever and sore throat, so I told production and immediately the medic did my vitals and said, ‘Yes, you have a fever,’ and then I was dismissed.” Continuing, she added, “It felt strange to leave, but that was the right thing to do. I told them how I was feeling. They looked at me, checked me out and said, ‘Yeah, go home.’ Then I was asked to get tested ASAP so that I could go back to work because we didn’t know that this was all unfolding the way it did. They were like, ‘Okay, get tested as fast as you can.'”

Ultimately, she tested negative for coronavirus. She said that after she was sent home from AGT filming, “I tried and I went on the search for the test. I was unaware that there were no tests anywhere. I was just asking everyone because we were told that there are tests for everyone. That wasn’t really the case, so that took a really long time. Obviously, [the AGT team] were all nervous there too. We were just all learning things every day and it took a really long time until I could tell people that I was negative.”

Klum was able to return to set and rejoin filming once production resumed for the judge cuts, with social distancing and additional safety measures in place.

Klum & Her Husband Tom Kaulitz Recently Celebrated Their One-Year Anniversary

As the allegations tying Klum to Epstein spread, Klum made a statement shooting down the claims but stayed focused on her personal and professional lives on social media. Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, before COVID-19 quarantine began; they were married in February 2019. On August 3, Klum shared a sweet photo of the couple on their wedding day, with a message written to Kaulitz in German.

When Klum is not posting promotional photos and videos for America’s Got Talent on social media, she is giving fans and followers insight into her loving relationship with Kaulitz and the time they’ve been spending together in quarantine.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: Sean Lowe’s Wife Dishes on Having Sex with Her Husband