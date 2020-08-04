Is There a Premiere Date for The Bachelorette 2020?

There has been no shortage of drama and information coming out of The Bachelorette’s bubble since filming started, with the latest news being Clare Crawley being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

With all the changes, Bachelor nation is left wondering if the premiere date may be pushed back or when that date may be. There is no premiere date yet, but it’s likely the show will be premiering sometime in early September, and the date is definitely in fall 2020.

Today, ABC released a new promo for the season as sources confirmed to People that Tayshia Adams has been the one who replaced Crawley.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Season May Be the Most Dramatic Yet

While every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seems to be dubbed “the most dramatic season ever,” this season may actually live up to the title.

In the clip released by ABC, Crawley, who was the oldest bachelorette to be cast, can be seen wearing a one-shoulder gown while waiting to give an on-camera interview. Then, the screen goes dark on Crawley. There’s no mention of the new bachelorette in the promo.

The promo ends with a Bachelorette logo and the words “Returning Soon to Tuesdays.”

Reality Steve confirmed, however, that Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams, 29, had arrived at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs where the season is being filmed. Sources also confirmed to E! News that Adams was being brought in to replace Crawley.

Rumors Abound That Crawley May Be Engaged to Contestant Dale Moss

Life & Style previously reported that Crawley quit the show and Tayshia was taking her place, according to Life & Style, Crawley didn’t leave on bad terms. Sources instead told the outlet that the bachelorette left the show after falling in love with contestant Dale Moss, and the sources said that the two were already engaged.

After news of the apparent engagement came out, fans started speculating about the timeline. If the reports are verified, then that means that Moss and Crawley got engaged just 12 days after production on the show began, which seems quick.

Many fans are now speculating that the two were in contact before filming started, and then there was the delay due to COVID-19 and the two had possibly hit it off before filming started since Crawley would have had ample time to look over all her contestants.

She even admitted to looking up the guys online before filming started since they were announced before quarantine hit.

Some of the guys were replaced, of course, since some were originally cast that may have been too young for the bachelorette. On top of that, Chris Harrison said that he believed many of the people wouldn’t be able to take off work and go in again since they’d already gone in to start filming once before production was postponed.

“I’m all for casting new guys,” Bachelor nation host Chris Harrison said. “Is Clare going to date a 23-year-old man? No, she’s not.”

If rumors are confirmed and Tayshia is re-cast as The Bachelorette, she would become the series’ second-ever Black leading lady on the long-running reality show.

